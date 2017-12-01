CB South business district growth

Revenue key to incorporation

By Aimee Eaton

Crested Butte South could be discussing becoming an incorporated town as early as 2021. That’s just four years away.

According to the Crested Butte South Property Association’s manager, Dom Eymere, the potential for incorporation is part of the POA’s five-year plan, and the organization is taking steps now to bring that potential closer to reality. One of the biggest steps being taken is the building-up and redefining of the Crested Butte South commercial district.

“We are going through a process of amending our Commercial Area Master Plan,” said Eymere. “The association felt the need to get in front of the curve, help garden new business and attract quality development, but at the same time create a real sense of place to serve as a focal point to the community. A vibrant gathering place that was interconnected with the community was principal in amending the existing standards for development. The strategic plan in 2016 identified that the code needed to be updated to reflect current trends, economics and opportunities.”

According to Eymere, the commercial district has already seen significant growth, especially in areas of craft business and shops. Businesses taking up residence in the area include a bar/restaurant, a fitness and yoga studio, a craft farm and catering company, a proximity/meeting space and several commercial kitchens/chefs.

In addition, several new office and shop spaces are in the works and three more units have been approved for building next summer, said Eymere. There has also been a proposal submitted to the POA for a wine-making and wine-tasting room.

All of this means money, and money, said Eymere, is going to be key to becoming a town.

“We had a feasibility study done in 2008, and analysis showed that several important measures would need to come into place to be able to accomplish [incorporation] and the main factor is revenue,” he said. “So with a thriving business and commercial district, incorporation becomes attainable.”