CBMR to open 13 of 15 lifts in next two weeks

Lean snow conditions haven’t resulted in cancellations

By Aimee Eaton

A lack of snow isn’t stopping Crested Butte Mountain Resort from opening new terrain in time for the holidays.

According to resort senior marketing manager Erica Rasmussen, CBMR currently has plans to open 13 of its 15 lifts by Christmas week.

Paradise and Teocalli lifts opened last weekend, and this coming Friday, December 15, will see the Silver Queen and Painter Boy lifts spinning.

The Queen is planned to open with Windy Gap, Silver Queen Road, Triangle, Upper Keystone, Upper Park, and Ruby Road available to skiers. Painter Boy is expected to open with Splain’s Gulch and a terrain park.

On Sunday, December 17, additional runs, Upper International, Upper Forest Queen and Upper Canaan are expected to open.

“Our snowmaking team is doing an incredible job maximizing their opportunities to make as much snow as they can,” said Rasmussen. “As always, all openings are anticipated openings but the resort is doing its very best to work to open more lifts and terrain.”

To round out the openings, Prospect Lift is expected to open on Wednesday, December 20. The East River and West Wall lifts, along with the Spruce Carpet, are planned to open Saturday, December 23, and Gold Link lift should turn by Tuesday, December 26.

While getting lifts and runs open has taken a high priority on the mountain, Rasmussen said the team has also been working hard to get the resort’s culinary infrastructure up to speed.

The Paradise Warming House is open, with a new pizza oven debuting this weekend. Uley’s cabin will open for lunch starting this Friday and sleigh ride dinners will begin on December 20. The Umbrella Bar at Ten Peaks will begin operating Friday, with the bar serving drinks starting at noon and the kitchen open for lunch beginning this Saturday.

And while everyone is hoping for snow, Rasmussen said the absence of storms has not appeared to dampen visitors’ enthusiasm for the resort.

“CBMR is fortunate to see a lot of repeat clientele over the holiday season and a number of advance bookings,” she said. “We have not seen a large impact on bookings and cancellations over the holidays.”