CB town employee crashes into Gunnison Ice Rink Tuesday evening

Incident is under investigation; employee remains at St. Mary’s in GJ

By Cayla Vidmar

The Gunnison Police Department responded to an accident Tuesday evening involving a town of Crested Butte employee. Daniel Greene had collided into the west side of the Jorgenson indoor ice rink while driving a town pick-up truck, according to the police report.

The report indicates Greene was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. Members of the Gunnison Fire Department had to extricate Greene from the vehicle due to the damage the truck received when it collided with one of the steal support beams for the building.

Greene was transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital, and he was then airlifted to St Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, where he is still receiving care.

Crested Butte town manager Dara MacDonald informed the town council members of the incident Tuesday night. She said Greene was on call for the wastewater treatment plant Tuesday evening and was driving the town vehicle. She told the council that the truck was totaled. Gunnison city manager Russ Forrest said a structural engineer looked at the damage and determined the building was safe. The Rink was reopened Wednesday.

The accident remains under investigation.