Slate River annexation process set to begin next week

Lighting the fuse before turning on the water

by Mark Reaman

Action on the upcoming Slate River annexation north of Crested Butte will begin in earnest on Monday, March 4, when the Crested Butte Town Council will consider a “Substantial Compliance Resolution” that officially begins the process. The move will include the setting of a public hearing on Monday, April 15.

“This resolution sort of lights the fuse to start the annexation,” explained community development director Michael Yerman. “It is basically the applicant submitting the petition for annexation.”

The town and Cypress Equities, the developer of the project, have had extensive negotiations over the annexation. Basically, the developers have been approved by the county for 23 residential lots located on the east side of the Slate River between the town public works yard and the Crested Butte cemetery.

As part of a pre-annexation agreement with the town, Cypress will convey to the town property on the other side of the Slate River next to Gothic Road. The town plans to develop some affordable housing; include some open space and snow storage locations; and possibly locate a new Fire Hall and possible school site on part of the property.

Cypress will also keep a piece of land on the west side, where it will develop six residential lots. The town, in turn, will supply water and sewer services to both the east and west parcels, including the lots located in the county. The town will be responsible for the annexations, subdivision and zoning applications necessary to develop the west side. The council has already approved a concept annexation plan.

Once the petition is officially filed, a series of requirements and strict timing kick in for steps such as public hearings and impact reports. According to a memo to the council from town attorney Barbara Green, the council will consider the “Substantial Compliance Resolution” on March 4. If approved, on March 5 the staff will send out land use applications for review agency comments.

The Board of Zoning and Architectural Review (BOZAR) will hold a hearing on the annexation on March 26 and then will make a recommendation to the council. On April 8, the Town Council will convene as the town Planning Commission to review the sketch plan. A public hearing will then start in front of the council on April 15. Green said that hearing “may be continued as necessary until annexation agreement, subdivision and zoning approvals are ready.”

Mayor Jim Schmidt commented the annexation process “can be painful.”

Town manager Dara MacDonald said while that could be true, a lot of the details of the proposed annexation have been worked out in the pre-annexation agreements.

“To be clear, we won’t turn on the water until the annexation is totally finished,” said Schmidt.

The council will light the annexation fuse next Monday.