Life—it’s not the same

In case you didn’t realize, things are a little different at the moment. And we’re at the tip of the spear. By the time the feds get organized we may be on the other side of this weird coronavirus crisis. We’re in front and frankly, we’re leading the way. And doing a really good job in really weird circumstances. Keep it up.

The initial local coronavirus response was intense. Emergency regulations were implemented throughout the county. Crowds were limited. Buses were taken off line. The ski area was shut down. The Tourism Association told people to not come here. Schools, public offices and a ton of businesses were closed. Events were cancelled and the county basically was closed. Action came fast and furious and with good intent and hopefully positive results.

Life was changed.

But essential workers like doctors, nurses, EMTs, grocery store checkers, bud-tenders, liquor store clerks, post office people, bank tellers and volunteer disc jockeys stepped up to keep a minimum of commerce going. Local business people are being creative. Patrons have been understanding. Your dog food may be left by the door and your to-go dinner found on the curb. People walk eight feet apart. The trailheads are crowded but the people respectful. Virtual happy hours are the new norm and Lunch Lady Laura has not run out of energy (or wigs).

Life is different.

It might now feel like mentally, we’re in a state of resolution. Or resolve and acceptance. But that cannot turn into complacence. This virus is still dangerous to people and easily spreadable. Do not stop taking all the precautions we are suddenly familiar with. Those people put in charge to guide this community through these weird times have surpassed all expectations. They are calm and smart and making the tough choices to try to save lives and keep this coronavirus from spreading to the vulnerable who live in this community. Unfortunately, some of the vulnerable have gotten the virus. Some of them are struggling mightily and we all send our love to help them heal.

The health orders in place should help keep it to a minimum—as long as people continue to adhere to the orders. Even if you feel fine, you could be a carrier and you could spread this insidious virus. Do not let your guard down. The mental stress will soon start to show, as worry about a paycheck and rent and simply going stir-crazy when the next storm rolls through comes into play. Do not forget to breathe. As someone reminded me this week: Calm is also contagious.

Life is sometimes a challenge.

And again, the number of volunteers stepping up is mind-blowing. As we are forced to separate from one another, the community, already close, has again come together closer than ever. Literally hundreds of people are asking how they can help. Whether it is answering phones, or delivering food and medicine, or making food for those in need, people are rising to the occasion. That’s what we’ve always done. The Nordic Center is grooming trails to help people stay sane—so please respect their rules (especially with dogs). They are doing hero work. People are checking in on one another and doing what they can to help their neighbors.

In some ways… Life is normal. Keep it up.

—Mark Reaman