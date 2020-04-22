If you are symptomatic, but otherwise ok, please self-isolate and self-report at www.gunnisoncounty.org/covid19

If you are symptomatic and worsening, please call the call center. 970-641-7660

We ask that you not show up to the screening site until you call first.

If it is an emergency, never hesitate to call 911.

Primary Information Sources

www.gunnisoncounty.org/covid19

Gunnison Health and Human Services Facebook page

Please self-report if you have any symptoms or have overcome your symptoms.

West Elk Mine Declared an Outbreak

On April 17, 2020 Gunnison County Public Health was informed of a suspected outbreak at the West Elk Mine, in Gunnison County. A coordinated investigation team including Gunnison County Public Health, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and multiple counties was created to begin interviewing employees of the mine.

On April 20th Gunnison Public Health issued public health orders specifically for the mine in addition to the requirements of their exemption request. On April 21, there were 4 positive results among mine employees, all residing in Delta County. The Colorado Department of Public Health has deemed this an outbreak by their definition. At this time all symptomatic individuals should self-isolate and contact their county’s public health department for information on testing.

7th Amended Public Health Order

The 7th Amended Public Health Order was signed today, 4/21/20.

Changes Include:

-Loosens restrictions on construction sites

-Opens up elective surgeries

-Allows for golfing/shooting ranges with maintained social distancing and safety measures

-Allows for limited one-on-one office activities to execute legal documents

-Requires face masks for critical business employees and critical government functions

-Moves the sunset date to 4/26 to coincide with the State’s orders.

The official Order as well as a summary of changes can be found online, here.

Phased Reopening

We are actively working on a phased reopening of the County. We are using the locally gathered data as well as guidance from the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials (CALPHO), examining low-risk activities in order to safely begin a phased reopening of the economy. Our goal is to coordinate as closely as possible with the phased reopening of the state presented recently by Governor Polis; although state wide epidemiology will differ with Gunnison’s unique demographic and geography. We will not be in perfect sync with the state during reopening. Developed by Dr. Frieden, former CDC director, we have also chosen to use the “Box it in” model of containment.

More info found here.

Emergency Childcare for Essential and Emergency Workers Is Coming Soon to Gunnison County.

Early Childhood Centers and Home Providers have been working hard to be able to reopen as safely as possible and will be following guidelines from our local public health agency. For more information on who is eligible for Emergency Childcare go here and click on “Background.” To sign up for the program go here.

Grocery and prescription delivery 5 days per week

If you are at risk and self-isolating at home, ill with Covid-19 symptoms, or quarantined and need groceries or prescriptions delivered to your home; call (970) 641-7959. Deliveries are by drivers trained to safely handle your order and are available throughout the valley, 5 days a week, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Screening Site

The screening site is now on the following schedule.

-Monday from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM in Gunnison

-Wednesday from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM in Crested Butte

-Friday testing will be by appointment and reserved for healthcare, law enforcement, EMS, and fire employees only.

We have seen a decrease in the number of screenings at the testing site. We are hoping to give the staff a bit of a break in anticipation of a larger scale testing of the community in the future.

Center for Mental Health

The Center for Mental Health has a free talk line that is open 24 hours per day at 970-252-6220.

Self-Report as Resolved

At 4:20 PM we had 348 previously symptomatic people reporting that their symptoms had resolved.

RECOVERY defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications for 72 hours and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and, at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. If your symptoms have resolved, please fill out the following form.

By the Numbers

As of 4:20 PM, we have 103 positive, 233 negative, and 9 pending tests.

Our Google data studio is live on the website. The main page is a breakdown. There is more detail in a link in the bottom right corner for those that want to dig in further.