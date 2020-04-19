Gunnison man killed in single-vehicle accident Sunday morning

Still under investigation

By Mark Reaman

A 19-year-old Gunnison resident was killed Sunday morning, April 19 when the pickup truck he was driving went off the road south of Crested Butte South on Highway 135 and ended up in the East River.

According to Corporal Ivan Alvarado of the Colorado State Patrol, the 2005 GMC pickup truck being driven by the male went off the road near the bridge at mile marker 19 and ended up upside down in the river. He said the driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time.

The name of the deceased is not yet being released and the accident is still under investigation. Gunnison County coroner Michael Barnes said an autopsy would be performed Monday to determine the cause of death.