Minor school bus incident in Gunnison

Two students with minor injuries

[ By Kendra Walker ]

On Tuesday, April 5, a vehicle hit a Gunnison Watershed School District school bus en route to drop students off to the district’s Gunnison schools. Two students complained of minor injuries and there was no damage to the bus.

According to GWSD transportation and facilities manager Paul Morgan, a vehicle turned in front of the Doyleville #4 bus around 8 a.m. at the Main and Denver intersection, and nicked the front bumper. The vehicle proceeded north on Hwy 135 away from the bus and the accident without stopping.

“There was no damage to the bus but it did make contact,” he said, noting that the bus was fit for after-school pick-up later that day.

There were about 35 students on board and Morgan said two students complained of minor injuries and were seen by the nursing staff at Gunnison Community School. No other students were injured and all parents were notified of the incident.

Bernardo Zeferino was later arrested in connection to the incident by the Gunnison Police Department for driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and failing to provide information after a traffic incident.