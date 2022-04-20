Mt. Crested Butte grants funding for summer events

Adaptive, Music Fest, Chamber, Living Journeys

[ By Kendra Walker ]

The Mt. Crested Butte town council is granting a total of $130,860 to local non-profits in the valley for upcoming summer events. During their April 5 meeting, the council unanimously agreed to provide funding through the town’s admissions tax to all four organizations that applied for the summer grants cycle: Adaptive Sports Center, Crested Butte Music Festival, the Chamber of Commerce and Living Journeys.

Communications and marketing officer Marisa Maudsley vetted the applications and made her recommendations based on the town’s scoring system. She noted that the funding request from all the organizations had increased from previous asks. “This year we are finding that with the events specifically, supplies are costing more just like everything else,” she said.

The town granted $25,350 to the Adaptive Sports Center for marketing their summer programming. Adaptive’s focus is to market to individuals and families and increase lessons before July and the fall.

“We all agree Adaptive is a critical component to the town of Mt. Crested Butte, and their successes are ours,” said Maudsley.

The town granted a total of $15,400 to the Crested Butte Music Festival for marketing their Music + Mountains Adventure Series, which includes music events in the Mt. CB wedding garden, music at the Ten Peaks tent, and new this year, a concert near the top of Mt. Crested Butte accessed by the Silver Queen chairlift.

The town also allocated $22,360 to the Music Festival for a free concert on Saturday, August 6 at the Red Lady Stage at the base area. “We haven’t had live music to a large-scale like this other than the Wednesday night concert series, and it’s free to community members,” said Maudsley.

The council also approved $17,750 to the Crested Butte/Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce for its 24th annual Chili & Beer Festival on September 10 at the base area. The event sells out every year, and the Chamber is focusing on making sure there’s enough food, beer and sustainable supplies this year.

The council also granted $50,000 to Living Journeys for their Summit Hike and Half-Marathon on July 23. The event is Living Journeys’ primary fundraising event and their goal this year it to increase the number of participants and make this a signature event for Mt. Crested Butte.