CB’s Big Mine skatepark getting major makeover

Crank’s Tank will be closed for the summer

[ By Mark Reaman ]

A larger, more feature diverse Crested Butte skatepark will be completed and be ready to roll this fall at Big Mine Park but that means the current Crank’s Tank will be closed for the summer as an extensive $1 million renovation and expansion project takes place that will include more permanent bathrooms.

Crested Butte Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails director Janna Hansen reported to the council at the February 7 council meeting that the town, a citizen’s steering committee and local mental health group Mental Madness are working with Evergreen Skateparks to renovate and expand the Big Mine skatepark. She said one main goal is to create a positive skate culture that melds mental health awareness with an enhanced user experience that provides equitable access for a wider range of user ability levels.

Physically, the project components include a resurfacing of Crank’s Tank; development of a new street course area with rails, quarter and half pipes, banks and other features; a flow course for better circulation around the park; and a central hang-out zone with trees, benches and public art.

“The skate community has been very energized and involved in the planning,” Hansen said of the skatepark that will go from being 9,043 square feet to 15,600. “The skate community is very tied to Crank’s Tank and wants to retain that historic feature. The big bowl will be renovated, and we will add 6,100 sq. ft. of new park area. The skatepark was built in 1997 and after 25 years of much love, it is literally crumbling. It remains skateable due to the hard work and dedication of volunteers and community members who patch it, shovel it and clear the drains. The Band-Aids we’ve given it throughout the years are no longer sufficient and if we don’t renovate the park, it will no longer be usable.”

She said there are persistent user conflicts as the small space is used by skateboarders, bikers and scooters. The town’s summer and fall skate program draws 180 local kids and is growing. A permanent, prefabricated restroom will also be placed near the new skatepark.

Council feedback included making sure that the wall between the skatepark and the main parking area remains, so as to stop errant skateboards. Councilmember Anna Fenerty wanted to ensure that the historical features explaining the old coke ovens would not be eliminated. Mayor Ian Billick suggested that in the long-term plan the town consider adding a diversity of park experiences that add vibrancy such as another climbing rock like the one at Rainbow Park. Councilmember Jason MacMillan works for I.D. Sculpture and he said they have provided parkour features as additional recreation elements near other skateparks around the country.

Hansen said a critical component of the expansion is partnering with the group Mental Madness to address mental health issues in the community. Using signage and art, the idea is to make it clear to skatepark users there are places to go for help when dealing with any mental health issues. Young teens, in particular young teens in mountain communities, are especially vulnerable to mental health issues and the thought is that the skatepark is a good place to get the word out about resources that can help community members navigate such struggles.

Construction on the expansion and renovation is slated to begin the first week of June. If all goes well, the new park will be ready for wheels by Labor Day weekend. In the meantime, there will be no access to Crank’s Tank.

Details of the expansion can be seen on the Crested Butte town website’s community engagement page and a public meeting on the project is being held Thursday, February 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pitas in Paradise.