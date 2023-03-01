Community Calendar: Thursday, March 2–Wednesday, March 8

Gunnison Arts Center:

SonofaGunn Presents The Greatest and Best Play in the World March 2, 3 & 4.

CB Mountain Theatre:

CB Mountain Theatre presents Silent Sky. Showtimes canceled for March 2, 3 & 4.

To purchase tickets for March 9,10 & 11, visit cbmountaintheatre.org.

THURSDAY 2

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Crack of Dawn Group topic discussion at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•noon Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group. Free, online & in-person. livingjourneys.org/calendar.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage open for shoppers and donations.

•5-6 p.m. Oh Be Joyful/Gunnison Food Pantry Food Bank at 625 Maroon Ave. 970-349-6237. (1st and 3rd Thursdays)

• 5:30-7 p.m. Catch it Early: a behind the scenes look at cancer screening at the Gunnison Valley Hospital. www.gunnisonvalleyhealth.org.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

• 9 p.m. Big Something performs at the Center for the Arts

FRIDAY 3

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library. 349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711

•5-8 p.m. Meet artist Art Burrows at Gunnison Gallery during the First Friday’s Art Walk, featuring live Old Time Fiddle music by Jenny Hill. 124 N. Main Street, Gunnison.

•8 p.m. Steely Dead performs at the CB Public House.

SATURDAY 4

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Big Book Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Literature at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

• 7 p.m. Crested Butte Snowsports Foundation presents Snow Glow with DJ Logic at the Lodge at Mountaineer Square. A Fundraiser to support local youth snowsports.

•8 p.m. Dave A’Bear’s A Very Jerry Band performs at the CB Public House.

SUNDAY 5

•5 p.m. All Saints in the Mountains Episcopal Church service at UCC, 403 Maroon Ave.

•6 p.m. Open AA meeting: Topic Discussion at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•9 p.m. Easy Jim performs at the CB Public House.

MONDAY 6

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•6 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Support Group. Free, online & in-person. livingjourneys.org/calendarl

• 8 p.m.Young Dubliners at the Center for the Arts

TUESDAY 7

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage open for shoppers and donations.

• 5-7 p.m. Coal Creek Connection, free show at the CB Museum, 331 Elk Avenue

•6 p.m. Free yoga at the Crested Butte Library, 349-6535. (every 3rd Thursday)

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

WEDNESDAY 8

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•noon Free T’ai Chi Beginner Practitioners Lower Level Town Hall.

•8 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at the CBCS high school gym, enter through the doors by Tommy V Field.