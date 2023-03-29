Community calendar Thursday, March 30–Wednesday, April5

•Crested Butte Community School: Kindergarten registration now thru April 14, gunnisonschools.net.

•Crested Butte Mountain Theatre: Teens on Stage present “She Kills Monsters” at the Mallardi Cabaret Theatre March 31, April 1,7 & 8. cbmountaintheatre.org

THURSDAY 30

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Crack of Dawn Group topic discussion at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•Noon Join the Flauschink crew for the Royal Run, meet at the bottom of the Silver Queen lift and ski with the 2022 Royalty.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage open for shoppers and donations.

•5-6 p.m. Oh Be Joyful/Gunnison Food Pantry Food Bank at 625 Maroon Ave. 970-349-6237. (1st and 3rd Thursdays)

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

•8 p.m. Dead Head Ed’s birthday bash fundraiser with Dadgrass and Easy Jim at the

Center for the Arts.

FRIDAY 31

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library. 349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•6-8 p.m. KBUT presents all ages Disco Inferno, a non alcohol event at the Center for the Arts with DJ Triple L

• 6 p.m. The 55th Annual Flauschink Coronation Ball at Kochevar’s with Pete Dunda Band.

• 9 p.m. Dogs in a Pile performs at the Public House.

• 9 p.m. KBUT presents Disco Inferno at the Center for the Arts with DJ Triple L, 21+ event.

SATURDAY 1

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Big Book Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•10 a.m. Flauschink Parade on Elk Avenue.

• 1-3 p.m. CBMR pond skim with DJ Red providing the jams.

• 3-5 p.m. Easy Jim at Butte 66.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Literature at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

• 9 p.m. DJ Woody performs at the Public House for the end of the season party.

SUNDAY 2

CBMR closing day

• 10:45 a.m. Palm Sunday at the Episcopal Church

•5 p.m. All Saints in the Mountains Episcopal Church service at UCC, 403 Maroon Ave.

•6 p.m. Open AA meeting: Topic Discussion at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

• 8 p.m. The Magic Beans at the Center for the Arts.

MONDAY 3

•noon-1 p.m. Conscious caregivers Cancer Support Group. Free, online & in-person. More info at livingjourneys.org/calendar.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis at Jerry’s Gym, CB Town Hall every Monday.

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

TUESDAY 4

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage open for shoppers and donations.

•6 p.m. Free yoga at the Crested Butte Library, 349-6535. (every 3rd Thursday)

•7 p.m. Sacred Feminine Circle in the back room of UCC, 403 Maroon Ave. All women welcome!!

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

WEDNESDAY 5

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•noon Free T’ai Chi Beginner Practitioners Lower Level Town Hall.

•2-3:30 p.m. The Crested Butte Museum hosts Historic Walking Tours every Wednesday in March.

•4 p.m. Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, a support group, meets at the Adaptove Sports Center in the Mt. Crested Butte base area (3rd Thursday of each month).

• 7 p.m. Spy Wednesday at the Episcopal Church

•8 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at the CBCS high school gym, enter through the doors by Tommy V Field.