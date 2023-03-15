Court Brief

By Katherine Nettles

Cliggett arraignment postponed to March 17

Gunnison County resident Chuck Cliggett is set for an arraignment hearing on Friday, March 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Gunnison District Court.

Cliggett’s charges, vehicular homicide–reckless driving and passing a bicycle on the left improperly, are based on the events of November 2022, when he struck bicyclist Mitch Hoffman while driving on Highway 135 near Crested Butte. Hoffman, 71 years old, died from his injuries.

Cliggett was scheduled for an arraignment in late February after his case was transferred from Gunnison County Court to Gunnison District Court, but the hearing was then postponed to mid-March.