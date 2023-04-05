CBMR spring break altercation results in man’s finger getting bitten off

Case still under investigation

By Kendra Walker

In a bizarre turn of events, an altercation at Crested Butte Mountain Resort in mid-March between two male parties resulted in one of them getting their finger bitten off.

In a press release issued this week after multiple requests for information by the CB News, the Mt. Crested Butte police said that on Monday, March 13 at approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the CBMR base area for the report of the incident. “A 43-year-old Gunnison man was reported to be verbally harassing an Oklahoma family in the lift line and the chairlift ride up the mountain,” stated the release. “According to witnesses, once both parties departed the chairlift a 54-year-old Oklahoma man pursued the Gunnison man resulting in a physical altercation where the finger of the Oklahoma man was bitten off by the Gunnison man.”

The Crested Butte News also reached out to CBMR for information, and representatives said, “We are aware of the incident you’re referring to, but CBMR staff members were not contacted or involved.” The case remains under

investigation.