CBMR summer operations begin June 10

Bike hauls, scenic lift rides, music and more

By Kendra Walker

Summer is just around the corner, and Vail Resorts has announced that Crested Butte Mountain Resort will begin summer operations on Saturday, June 10.

The mountain will have bike hauls, scenic chairlift rides, rock climbing and gem mining in the Adventure Park, according to a CBMR Instagram post. The Pinnacle Race Series and Twilight Hours are also slated to return this summer. CBMR representatives said that more details will be shared in the coming weeks and noted that all resort operations are weather and conditions dependent and are subject to change.

The “Music on the Mountain, Live! From Mt. Crested Butte” summer concert series will also return to the Red Lady Stage at the base area on Wednesday evenings. The series runs from June 21 to August 9, and shows start at 5:30 p.m.

CBMR summer operations will run from June 10 to Sunday, September 24. After Labor Day, Monday, September 4, operations will only be available on weekends.