Mental Health Provider Guide

Off-season can be one of the best times of the year in Crested Butte. It offers a slower pace, longer days and time to reconnect with friends and neighbors. It can also be one of the most trying times in the valley as the weather can be unpredictable (see the forecast for the end of this week), there is too much time to think for some and mental issues can be amplified. For those who have been here a while, you know off-season can be a dangerous time for many of our struggling friends and neighbors.
For that reason, we asked CB State of Mind to provide us with a list of professional contacts that are here to help. We understand that many of the local therapists are extremely busy, but we provide this list in the hope that if you need some help to get through a tough time up here in the mountains, you can contact someone who can assist you. Think about cutting this out and saving it for a time you might need some references.
CB State of Mind’s Sarah Kramer, who also works for Axis Health, explained that Gunnison Valley Health currently manages the contract for crisis services in the valley, and they have a superb mobile response team. She said that you basically call the state hotline (1-844-493-8255) OR local dispatch to ask for a mobile mental health worker, and they’ll send one to you quickly.
— Mark Reaman
Private Providers:
Kelly Banas NCC, LPC
719-838-3912
214 6th Street, Ore Bucket Building, 2nd Floor, Crested Butte
710 N. Taylor Street, Gunnison
Specializing in children, adolescents & family. Spanish speaking. Insurances accepted: RMHP Medicaid, Triad & Vail EAPs. *Tele-Health
Danielle Beamer, LSW
970-403-5999, Crested Butte & Durango
danielleb@hiddenaspectscounseling.com
Specialties: Internal Family Systems, outdoor/wilderness trauma. *Hybrid Tele-Health and in person
Monica Bilow-Makler, MA, S.E.
970-901-6129, 1018 Brush Creek Road, Crested Butte
Specializing in individuals and couples, mindfulness and holistic psychotherapy. Spanish speaking. No insurance.
Jean Bell-Dumas MA, LPC
Crested Butte Counseling Services
970-349-5344, belldumasjn@aol.com
429 6th Street, Crested Butte
Specializing in holistic psychotherapy, all ages. Insurance accepted: BCBS, CHP+, CNIC Health Solutions, RMHP Medicaid, GVH EAP
Shara Briggs, MA, LPC
720-273-4373
sharabriggs@yahoo.com
Specializing in art therapy, EMDR, mindfulness, CBT, DBT, SFBT and play therapy. All ages. No insurance. *Tele-Health
Andrea Breiner
willowbaycounseling@protonmail.com
970-784-6460, 103 W. Tomichi Ave., Suite 201-C, Gunnison
Laurie Boscaro, MA, NCC, LPC
970- 901-9192
125 N. Main St., Suite A, Gunnison
Erin Wesley, BA, CIC, CLC
970-648-0443, 214 6th Street #4, Ore Bucket Building, Crested Butte
Specializing in eating disorders, body image and food addiction. No insurance
Sami Corn, LPCC
970-275-4724
samicorn@hotmail.com
427 Belleview Ave., Suite 205, Crested Butte
Specialties: life changes and transitions, aging issues, career development, self-esteem, trauma and loss, chronic pain. No insurance
Kristin Coughlin, MA, LPC
720-381-2543, childandfamilygunnison@gmail.com
114 North Boulevard Ave., Suite 203, Gunnison
Specializing in in working with children 0-12 years old.
No insurance
Darlene Egelhoff, MA, LPC, LAC
970-209-9086
503 6th Street, Crested Butte
www.ascentcounselingcolorado.com
No insurance
Bonnie Farnell, MA, LPCC
stillmindcounseling@gmail.com
720-621-2349
503 Sixth Street., 2nd floor Ste #3 Crested Butte
www.stillmindcounseling.com
No insurance
Lorie Fuller, MA, LPC, LSC
970-901-0937, lfullertherapy@gmail.com
307 N. Main St., Ste I, Gunnison
Teletherapy available. Specialties: Depression, anxiety, trauma, postpartum depression, life adjustment, life changes, medical issues, parenting, cancer support, support groups and juvenile justice.
Nici Graves, LCSW
Luminarytransitions@gmail.com
573-528-5258
Specialties: Grief and Loss, Significant Life Transitions, Trauma, Anxiety, Depression, Couples Issues. Serving: ages 18+, specializing in ages 55+
Nya Greenstone, LSW
admin@greenstonehealthandwellness.com, 734-926-9083, Gunnison
Specialties: Infant/Early Childhood, Pregnancy and Postpartum, Trauma
Gay Garner, LPCC, MA, NCC
Emotionally Focused Therapist
Garnering Hope Counseling
210-640-9602
*Tele Health
Abby Johnson
Art Therapist and Counselor
Dandelionrootshealing.com
505-230-8291
Dandelionroot@tutanota.com
*Tele Health only
Nancy Gex Jones, MA Spiritual Psychology
Inner Resource Wellness, LLC
10 X Ranch, Gunnison
nancygexjones@gmail.com
970-596-2031
Garland Middleton LSW
970-233-4727, 407 4th Street #3, Crested Butte
Specializing in children, adolescents and women. No insurance
Jordan O’Neill MA, LPC
970-275-2255, janeincb@yahoo.com
300 Belleview Avenue, Crested Butte
Specializing in individuals, youth and families using cognitive behavioral therapies, in addition to grief/cancer support. No insurance
Heather Peterson, MA
970-641-3711
601 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte
Taylor Street, Gunnison
Specializing in forensic matters, DMV concerns, addictions and substance use. No insurance
Laurie Powell, LCSW
Denver
laurie@lapowell.com
970-279-1831
www.lapowell.com
Scheduling: https://lapowell.clientsecure.me. **Telehealth Only
Alok Remza
206-300-3754, mountainwithincounseling@gmail.com
www.mountainwithin.com
Serving: Adult Individuals, Couples, Teens. Insurance accepted: Medicaid (Colorado), Aetna, Cigna, Kaiser. *Telehealth (for now)
Erin Ryan, MA, LPC
970-209-7707
gvalleycounseling@gmail.com
219 North Iowa St., Gunnison
No insurance
Laura Scales, MA, LMFT
970-658-3350
300 Belleview Avenue Suite 3C, Crested Butte
Specializing in individual, couples and family therapy. Insurance accepted, RMHP Medicaid, Triad, Compsych, and Cigna
Jill Steele
970-688-1655, text or call
jillsteelehypnotherapy@yahoo.com
Serving: Everyone – In person or remote sessions available. Specializing in Hypnotherapy. No insurance
Marcie Telander MA, REAT, CGP, DAPA
970-349-6509, 160 Lower Allen Road, Crested Butte
320 N. Main Street, Gunnison
Specializing in holistic, compassionate therapies, all relationships, all ages, individuals, families, and men’s issues. No insurance
Kenzie L.P. Valladolid, MA, LPCC, NCC
Crystal Canyon Counseling Services
304 W. Tomichi Ave. Unit 12, Gunnison, (719) 851-0429
Insurance: Medicaid
Evangelyn Willrodt, LCSW
Vertical Minds
emwillrodt@gmail.com
verticalmindstherapy@gmail.com
Specialties: Working with athletes through performance anxiety, depression, life balance, mindset training, burnout, trauma, codependency, substance abuse.
Robbie Woltring
Elevated Insight Counseling
505-699-2691
elevatedinsightcounseling@gmail.com
Office – CB and shared space in Gunnison
Clinical Interns:
Juliette Eymere
Gunnison Valley Health and Wellness Center
300 East Denver Ave, Gunnison
970-648-7128 – this is to the front desk for scheduling.
JEymere@gvh-colorado.org
Tuesdays – Tele Health 12-3 p.m.
Thursdays – in person 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fridays – Crested Butte after the holidays
Charlotte Hough
charlottebhough@gmail.com (Intern)
Tele Health Organizational Partnerships (MOU’s):
Tele behavioral Health. US
www.telebehavioralhealth.us/
info@telebehavioralhealth.us
616-226-6138
CBSOM Therapy Scholarship accepted