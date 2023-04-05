Titans soccer rebounds with win over Ignacio

Takes top spot in league standings

By Than Acuff

After dropping a tough non-league match to the Salida Spartans, the Crested Butte Titans girls soccer team rebounded to roll over league opponent Ignacio and are now 4-4, 2-0 in league play.

Not much was known about Salida as the Titans hit the road to play them on Thursday, March 28. What the Titans did know is that they were coming off wins against Buena Vista and Telluride and things were starting to click.

“I feel like we were really starting to connect as a team,” says head coach Heather Culley. “We did have some injuries so some of our starters were not 100%.”

The game opened with neither team really finding the connection between the midfield and into the attacking third. Each team had a couple of chances but, for the most part, neither truly threatened and they were locked in a 0-0 tie at halftime.

“It was a battle,” says Culley. “A lot of the game took place in the middle of the field.”

Culley did notice an aspect of Salida’s game that was causing trouble for the Titans, so she directed her team to adjust accordingly.

“Salida was really good at pressuring right after losing the ball with two or three players,” says Culley. “So we talked to the midfielders about trying not to take on multiple girls.”

The game continued to be a midfield battle, but Salida eventually broke through to score with 16 minutes left in the game and the Titans never found the equalizer to fall 1-0.

“We had a couple of opportunities but most of the game stayed in the middle,” says Culley. “I was happy, I thought we played great.”

After battling to one-goal wins over Buena Vista and Telluride and a one-goal loss to Salida, the Titans looked forward to their game against Ignacio on Saturday, April 1. Ignacio has struggled for several years and the game offered Crested Butte a chance to work on things outside after so many practices being limited to the gyms.

“It gave us a chance to work on some things like crossing the field and getting shots on goal,” says Culley.

The Titans did just that as they rattled off nine goals in the first half and then scored a tenth early in the second half to end the game early with the “mercy rule” enforced. India Nornes led the team with three goals, Brie Polster scored two while Dahlila Hickey, Nicola Roberts, Morgan Feltus, Molly Miller and Leigh Harpel each scored one.

“I think it helped them build confidence taking more shots on goal and that they can put the ball on frame,” says Culley.

The Titans head to Ridgway on Friday, April 7 and then to Alamosa on Tuesday, April 11. They don’t have their next home game until after the school’s April break when they host Telluride on Wednesday, April 26.