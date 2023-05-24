Community calendar Thursday, May 25–Wednesday, May 31

•Center for the Arts May 10 – 28: “What Roots May Clutch” gallery show by photographer Forest Woodward in the Kinder Padon Gallery.

•Center for the Arts May 25 – 28: The fourth annual Mountain Words Literary Festival is Crested Butte’s multi-day literary celebration, featuring workshops, panel discussions, readings, live theatre, film, children’s events, and more. Passes, schedule, and scholarship info at mtnwords.org.

•Crested Butte Mountain Theatre May 25-27 presents: Tigers Be Still, a comedy that tackles mental health and relationships, written by Kim Rosenstock and directed by Kristen Joyce.

THURSDAY 25

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Crack of Dawn Group topic discussion at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon-1 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group. Free, (every 3rd Thursday). More info at livingjourneys.org/calendar.

•4-5:30 p.m. St Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 300 Belleview Ave #2, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m. Crafternoon: Summer Book Bags at the Crested Butte Library. Decorate a tote bags to hold all your summer reading. 349-6535.

•5-6 p.m. Oh Be Joyful/Gunnison Food Pantry Food Bank at 625 Maroon Ave. 349-6237. (1st and 3rd Thursdays).

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•6-7 p.m. Crested Butte School Expansion Update, held at the Crested Community School Multi-Purpose Room, 818 Red Lady Avenue, Crested Butte.

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

FRIDAY 26

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library. 349-6535.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•7 p.m. Moonlight Concert Series presents: Roma Ransom at the Gunnison Arts Center.

•7-8:15 p.m. Open AA Speaker Meeting in the rectory at Queen of all Saints, 349-5711.

SATURDAY 27

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Big Book Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•10:30 a.m.-noon St Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 300 Belleview Ave. #2, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5-6:30 p.m. Festival Gallery Reception for photographer Forest Woodward in the

Kinder Padon Gallery at the Center for the Arts.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Literature at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

SUNDAY 28

•9 a.m.-2 p.m. Crested Butte Farmers Market opening day at the top of Elk Avenue.

•6 p.m. Open AA meeting: Topic Discussion at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•7:30 p.m. Easy Jim plays at the I Bar Ranch for the Grateful Growler after party.

MONDAY 29

•9:15 a.m. Military March from Second Street, down Elk Avenue to the Crested Butte Cemetery.

•1:30-4:30 p.m. Polka dance at the Parish Hall featuring the Pete Dunda Band.

•6 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group. Free; (every 2nd Monday), www.livingjourneys.org/calendar.

•6-7 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group. Free, livingjourneys.org/calendar. (1st Monday of the month)

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis at Jerry’s Gym, CB Town Hall.

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

TUESDAY 30

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, gunnisoncountylibraries.org. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 300 Belleview Ave #2, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6 p.m. Free yoga at the Crested Butte Library, 349-6535. (3rd Tuesday of the month)

•6 p.m. Budgeting and Debt Management with Mamie Rijks at the Gunnison Library. Learn more about how to make a successful budget and how to avoid and navigate debt.

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

WEDNESDAY 31

•7:30 p.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•4 p.m. Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, a support group, meets at the Adaptive Sports Center in the Mt. Crested Butte base area (3rd Wednesday of the month).

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of Alcoholics in the back room at Union Congregational Church, 349-6482.

•8 p.m. Adult pickup basketball in the CBCS high school gym, enter through the doors by Tommy V Field.