Community Calendar Thursday, May 4–Wednesday, May 10

THURSDAY 4

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Crack of Dawn Group topic discussion at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon-1 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group. Free, (every third Thursday). More info at livingjourneys.org/calendar.

•4-5:30 p.m. St Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 300 Belleview Ave #2, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•4:30-5:30 p.m. CB Transportation and Mobility Plan Open House at the CB Town Hall. For more information visit crestedbutte-co.gov/getinvolved > Transportation Plan

•5-6 p.m. Oh Be Joyful/Gunnison Food Pantry Food Bank at 625 Maroon Ave. 349-6237. (1st and 3rd Thursdays).

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

FRIDAY 5

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library. 970-349-6535.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•7-8:15 p.m. Open AA Speaker Meeting in the rectory at Queen of all Saints, 349-5711.

SATURDAY 6

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Big Book Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•10:30 a.m.-noon St Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 300 Belleview Ave #2, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Literature at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

SUNDAY 7.

•6 p.m. Open AA meeting: Topic Discussion at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

MONDAY 8

•6 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group. Free; (every 2nd Monday), www.livingjourneys.org/calendar

•6-7 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group. Free, livingjourneys.org/calendar. (1st Monday of the month)

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis at Jerry’s Gym, CB Town Hall.

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

TUESDAY 9

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 300 Belleview Ave #2, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6 p.m. Free yoga at the Crested Butte Library, 349-6535. (3rd Tuesday of the month)

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

WEDNESDAY 10

•7:30 p.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd & 4th Wednesday of the month)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at Union Congregational Church, 349-5711.

•4 p.m. Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, a support group, meets at the Adaptive Sports Center in the Mt. Crested Butte base area (3rd Wednesday of the month).

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of Alcoholics in the back room at Union Congregational Church, 349-6482.

•8 p.m. Adult pickup basketball in the CBCS high school gym, enter through the doors by Tommy V Field.