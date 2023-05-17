D.A. officially files murder charges against GJ man

Baker remains in Gunnison County jail

By Mark Reaman

Two counts of first-degree murder were formally filed Tuesday, May 16 in Gunnison District Court by the Seventh Judicial District district attorney’s office against Zachary Baker. The 27-year-old Baker of Grand Junction remains in the Gunnison County jail with no bond.

Assistant district attorney Jessica Waggoner said she has not added any additional charges at this point. As of Tuesday afternoon, Baker had not been officially advised of the formal complaint so has not entered a plea. He has been assigned a public defender in the case.

Baker was arrested by Gunnison County sheriff deputies on Tuesday, May 9 for the murder of two men he was driving with in a truck on Highway 50 near Blue Mesa Reservoir and Sapinero, about 20 miles west of Gunnison. According to the sheriff’s office arrest affidavit, a deputy was patrolling Highway 50 when he noticed headlights about 50 yards off the highway around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, May 8 near mile marker 134. The deputy encountered Baker outside the truck and on the phone yelling at his mother hysterically about the situation. When the deputy checked the truck he discovered the bodies of Estefan Coronado, 33 and Colin Williams, 45. Both had multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos and Baker apparently admitted to the deputy he feared for his own life and had shot the men from behind.

Baker’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 26 at 11 a.m.