Briefs court by Katherine Nettles

Baker status hearing July 18

The status hearing for Zachary Baker, a Grand Junction man charged with two counts of first degree murder, was continued on Friday, June 23 to a new date of Tuesday, July 18 at 9 a.m. in Gunnison District Court. Baker’s charges are based on the events of the early morning of May 9 when he was found a distance off the shoulder of Highway 50 with a pickup truck and the bodies of two deceased males inside the truck. Baker was charged on May 16, and the continuance was based on an effort for one or both parties to gather additional discovery (evidence) in the case.