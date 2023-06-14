Community Calendar Thursday, June 15–Wednesday, June 21

•Gunnison Valley Theatre Festival June 8-24 – The theatre festival returns for its third season of live theatre, improv and music, outdoors at the Quigley bandshell, on Western Colorado University’s campus, plus two nights at the Crested Butte Center for the Arts.

• Mountain Arts Summit June 15-18 – at the Center for the Arts. mountainartsummit.org

THURSDAY 15

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Crack of Dawn Group topic discussion at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•10 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet author Malia Maunakea at Townie Books.

•noon-1 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group. Free, (every 1st Thursday). More info at livingjourneys.org/calendar.

•4-5:30 p.m. St Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 300 Belleview Avenue, #2. stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m. Monks of Gaden Shartse discuss world peace at Gunnison Congregational Church.

•5-6 p.m. Oh Be Joyful/Gunnison Food Pantry Food Bank at 625 Maroon Ave.

970-349-6237. (1st and 3rd Thursdays).

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

FRIDAY 16

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library. 970-349-6535.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•8:15 p.m. Open AA Speaker Meeting in the rectory at Queen of all Saints, 970-349-5711.

•9 p.m. G Love and Special Sauce plays at the Public House.

SATURDAY 17

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Big Book Study at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•10:30 a.m.-noon St Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 300 Belleview Avenue, #2. stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5-8 p.m. Artists of Crested Butte presents its Art Walk. Leisurely stroll through the galleries of Crested Butte, artistsofcrestedbutte.org/art-walk.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Literature at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

SUNDAY 18

•9 a.m.-2 p.m. CB Farmers Market at the top of Elk Avenue. (Sundays thru October 8)

•6 p.m. Open AA meeting: Topic Discussion at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•7-9 p.m. The Melanin Mountain Project hosts (Out)spoken at A Bar Above in Mt. Crested Butte.

MONDAY 19

•10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Melanin Mountain Project hosts the Melanin Market on upper Elk Avenue in downtown Crested Butte.

•3:30-5:30 p.m. The Melanin Mountain Project hosts the Brothers of Brass at A Bar Above in Mt. Crested Butte.

•5:30-7:30 p.m. Alpenglow at the Center for the Arts featuring The Black Opry.

•6 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group. Free; (every 2nd Monday), www.livingjourneys.org/calendar.

•6-7 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group. Free, livingjourneys.org/calendar. (1st Monday of the month)

•6 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group. Free, learn more at livingjourneys.org/calendar. (every 3rd Monday)

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis at Jerry’s Gym, CB Town Hall.

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 20

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, gunnisoncountylibraries.org. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-6 p.m. Paint Care paint recycling drop off at Ace Hardware in Crested Butte. Registration required https://paint-crested-butte.eventbrite.com.

•4-5:30 p.m. St Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 300 Belleview Avenue, #2. stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m. GCEA hosts their annual meeting at the GCEA headquarters in Gunnison. BBQ, displays, door prizes and more.

•6 p.m. Free yoga at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (3rd Tuesday of the month)

•8 p.m. Adult soccer in the CBCS high school gym, everyone welcome.

WEDNESDAY 21

•8:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at Three Ladies Park, all abilities welcome.

•11-11:30 a.m. Storytime at CB South Red Mountain Park.

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4 p.m. Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, a support group, meets at the Adaptive Sports Center in the CBMR base area. (3rd Wednesday of the month).

•5:30 p.m. Music on the Mountain at the CBMR base area.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of Alcoholics in the back room at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

•7:30 p.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•8 p.m. Adult pickup basketball in the CBCS high school gym, enter through the doors by Tommy V Field.