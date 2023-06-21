Crested Butte to deal with road work on its streets into July

Normally completed by now…but what a winter!

By Mark Reaman

The heavy snow winter and lingering cold and wet spring was not just hard on backcountry roads like Kebler Pass. The town of Crested Butte is struggling to keep up with road work normally completed in the spring and so crews will be out well after the prime tourism season begins.

“We are four to six weeks behind with normal street maintenance projects,” Crested Butte public works director Shea Earley informed the town council at the June 20 meeting. “We are behind with things like crack sealing, striping and putting out the traffic calming boxes.”

In a report to the council Earley said work will be taking place on town streets over the next several weeks. He wrote that staff would utilize E-alerts to notify residents of the most current locations of crack sealing operations and the associated rolling street closures.

“Everyone will have to bear with us as we do a lot of the work in July,” he said. “That is work that is normally completed well before the Fourth of July but not this year. We will prioritize high traffic areas and try to be as quick possible, but we are recovering from the winter and spring.”