Briefs Mt. Crested Butte by Kendra Walker

Town attorney appointed

The town council appointed Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP as the town attorney at the June 20 meeting. The firm has been serving as the town’s interim town attorney since January with Gerald Dahl participating in town council meetings.

E-bike clarifications

The town council clarified the town’s e-bike rebate program resolution to confirm that the program only applies to the purchase of new e-bikes. Applicants are required to provide the specifications of their e-bike, which must meet the requirements and definition for an e-bike as specified by the Colorado Revised States. Town staff also confirmed with the CB News that e-bikes are allowed on the Rec Path.

Request for electrification

Resident Andrew Arell has spoken at several council meetings requesting that the town adopt 2021 International Building Codes and a resolution of an electrification mandate. He commended the council for adopting the new Master Plan, which has stewardship as a core value and promotes energy efficiency and sustainable building technology in housing development. “I believe these statements are absolutely an accurate representation of the community’s shared values,” he said. “Are we a community that genuinely exercises our values?”