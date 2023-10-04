Briefs: Crested Butte Council

[ By Kendra Walker and Mark Reaman ]

MacMillan leaving council soon

Councilmember Jason MacMillan shared that his days as a council member are numbered. “I’m going to be stepping down from council at some point in the future because we’re building a house out of town,” he said. “With a heavy heart, my time is limited.”

2024 budget in progress

Town finance director Kathy Ridgeway presented a draft of the town’s 2024 budget to the town council on October 2. She noted that staff still needs to scrutinize the operational numbers and examine them for cost savings.

“This is really our first pass and getting our ducks in a row to have good, intelligent conversations,” she said.

Staff projects sales tax, vacation rental excise tax and the nicotine tax to be flat compared to budgeted 2023 numbers. Staff projects use tax to be down 17% and the real estate transfer tax to be down 25%.

Personnel costs and health insurance costs are expected to increase by 5%. The town hopes to add personnel in the Finance and Public Works departments.

Staff will bring the next draft for council’s review on November 6, with a public hearing targeted for December 4 for budget adoption.

Stuff:

—The art installation for the Big Mine Skatepark is expected to take place in October.

—Staff expects the Crested Butte Historic Preservation Plan to kick off later this fall.

—Staff is in discussions with the Crested Butte Arts Festival to determine where to hold the August fest next year since the school will be off limits given construction on the site. Returning to Elk Avenue is one possibility.