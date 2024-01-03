Briefs: Mt. Crested Butte

By Kendra Walker

The following briefs are from Mt. Crested Butte town council meetings that took place over the past several months.

Thompson Divide withdrawal support

The Mt. Crested Butte town council approved a letter of ​​support for the Thompson Divide Withdrawal Proposal, which includes the protection of the area surrounding Mt. Emmons.

“We specifically support the proposal to withdrawal- subject to valid existing rights- approximately 224,713 acres of land in this area from all forms of (1) entry, appropriation and disposal under the public land laws; (2) location, entry and patent under mining laws; and (3) operation of the mineral leasing, mineral materials and geothermal leasing laws. We agree with the USFS Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) and are encouraged that this project will protect our tourism-based economy, water resources, and way of life,” the letter states.

“The Town of Mt. Crested Butte supports the 20-year protection of this area through this proposed mineral withdrawal,” it concludes.

Proposition 123

The Mt. Crested Butte town council agreed to opt into Proposition 123, which was approved by Colorado voters in 2022 and dedicates roughly $300 million per year in state income tax revenue to fund state housing projects.

The funding becomes available to local governments if they opt in to a commitment to increase affordable housing in their jurisdiction by 3% each year through 2026. For Mt. CB, this would be an increase of nine affordable housing units by 2026.

Noxious weeds

The town council approved a weed management service contract with Native Landscapes for 2024. Native Landscapes, owned and operated by Bradley Wigginton, has managed noxious weeds on town property, rights-of-way and open spaces for the last two seasons.

Wigginton told the council that for the 2023 growing season, he treated 7.12 acres for weeds. He said the top species targeted included White top, Canada Thistle, Cheatgrass, Common Tansy, Dames Rocket, Field Bind Weed, Houndstongue, Musk Thistle, Oxeye Daisy, Scentless Chamomile, Western Salsify, Yellow Sweet Clover and Yellow Toadflax.