Mt. Crested Butte special recall election next week

Drop off your ballots at town hall

By Kendra Walker

The Mt. Crested Butte special recall election is next week on Tuesday, February 13. Registered voters in Mt. Crested Butte will decide whether to recall Roman Kolodziej from the town council, along with choosing his replacement if he is recalled. The nominated candidates include Peter Esselstyn, Bruce Nation, Tom Rolleczek and Bobbie Sferra.

Ballots can be dropped off at the Mt. Crested Butte Town Hall at 911 Gothic Road Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hand delivered ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on February 13.

Alternatively, ballots can be mailed to PO Box 5800, Mt. Crested Butte, CO 81225. They must be postmarked by February 13 and voters must provide return postage. The Crested Butte News previously reported that mail-in ballots must be received by February 13 regardless of the postmark date; however, town clerk Tiffany O’Connell shared this week that any mail-in ballots postmarked by February 13 and received by 5 p.m. on February 21 will be counted. This includes overseas ballots.

O’Connell said that of the 1,001 ballots sent out to registered voters, there are approximately 30 overseas residents, which could include someone in the military or working overseas short-term while Mt. Crested Butte is still their primary residence.

O’Connell explained that with mail-in ballots potentially coming in after election day, the election results will be finalized by February 22.

The election committee will start counting ballots on February 9. Depending on how close the results are, O’Connell said the town may or may not publish unofficial results next week.

So, drop off your ballot in-person if you can and get it in early!