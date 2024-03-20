Court Brief

By Katherine Nettles

A trial has been set for Gunnison County resident Dominic Danni regarding his felony drug charges in Gunnison District Court. Danni and Bryan Wickenhauser were charged with two counts related to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute cocaine based on their alleged mutual involvement in illegal activities at the I Bar in Gunnison prior to their arrest on September 1, 2023.

Danni pleaded not guilty to all charges in a plea hearing on March 5, and requested a trial by jury while waiving his right to a speedy trial which would have expedited the court process. Danni is now scheduled for trial by jury on August 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., with up to five days reserved for the proceedings going through August 30.

Wickenhauser has not yet had a plea hearing, but he is scheduled for a status conference on April 8 at 9 a.m. in Gunnison District Court.