Local woman dies near Friends Hut

Helicopter got to scene quickly

By Mark Reaman

Details are sketchy but a local woman, 60-year-old Jan Parker, died while skiing near the Friends Hut with a group of friends on Tuesday, March 12. Crested Butte Search-and-Rescue president Randy Felix said CBSAR was notified about the incident at 10:29 a.m. and a team assembled. A Careflight 3 helicopter was able to be dispatched to the scene near East Brush Creek from Rifle and it was on the ground at 11:22. The crew attempted resuscitative efforts for an extended period, but they were not successful. The patient was flown to the Gunnison Airport and transferred to the coroner. The rest of the party skied out and were picked up by CBSAR team members. We will share more details as they become available. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends. “CBSAR is very sorry for the loss of this longtime community member and friend to many of our team members,” said Felix.