March accident

By Mark Reaman

Gunnison County coroner Michael Barnes this week said 34-year-old Kelsey Boleski’s death was ruled an accident. Boleski died March 3. She was discovered that Sunday morning in the snow south of Crested Butte near Riverland after a major storm cycle. Barnes said the cause of death was alcohol and drug intoxication with a significant factor being hypothermia. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Our condolences go out to all the family and friends of Boleski.