Neighbors near the bridge step up to deal with a bad situation

“It has been a crazy week…”

by Mark Reaman

In a small community, adversity tends to bring neighbors together. That is the case with the closing of Highway 50 near the Dillon Pinnacles due to defects discovered in the Middle Bridge that spans Blue Mesa Reservoir. A small community of people live and work in that area, whether in rural Gunnison County, Sapinero or Arrowhead.

As soon as the bridge was declared shut by the Federal Highway Administration and Colorado Department of Transportation on April 18, the neighbors bonded together. A U.S. Forest Service employee living in Arrowhead used a boat to help get kids that were in the Gunnison schools that Thursday of the closing back to their homes on the other side of the reservoir.

In a Facebook post, a local outfitter GSO Fishing (Gunnison Sports Outfitters) offered to help those in need. “Good Morning Blue Mesa. With so much going on with the bridge closure we just want to let everyone know that if we can help shuttle residents, mail, groceries, prescriptions, etc. our team is here to help!”

Stormy Cochran of GSO Fishing said the offer did not go unheeded. “It has been a crazy week,” she said Wednesday morning, six days after the bridge closed on April 18.

“Many people have reached out asking for help with the closure,” she said. “GSO Fishing owner Andy Cochran and guide Ryan Vanlanen have been shuttling everyone they can. Now that CR 26 has opened, it has helped some, but not everyone can travel at the allotted time, so we are still receiving some calls and messages for help. Although our team can’t help everyone, we are helping as much as possible.

“The reasons people need assistance vary greatly,” Stormy continued. “Some examples include family members trying to get back home to each other, families trying to attend funerals, students trying to get back to Montrose so they can get back to school, businesses trying to get employees back home, stranded cyclists and more.”

She said everyone in the area that can, has stepped up. She gave a shout-out to Kendal and Joe Rota, with the Sapinero Village campground, who she said “have been working around the clock to help the Sapinero and Arrowhead residents, including getting students to and from school via boat and car, as well as getting students to Prom via boat last weekend. The National Park Service Rangers are also working tirelessly to help where they can, even helping to get students home last Thursday when the bridge originally closed.”

Businesses are still open

One main message Stormy wants people to know is that Blue Mesa, Gunnison and the activity around them are not only open but thriving.

“The fishing season this spring has truly been remarkable, and it’s keeping us on our toes with how busy it is. We’re truly grateful that our clients haven’t been affected by the closures, as we can run across the lake to meet them at both the Lake Fork and Elk Creek marinas. Our hearts go out to those around the lake and in town who are facing much tougher times. We’re aware that many guides and hotels in the area are already experiencing cancellations for the upcoming summer season, and it’s disheartening to see.

“Our hope is that everyone can continue to work together to help ease the stress and uncertainty around the closure,” she concluded. “Everyone needs to remind travelers that despite the bridge being closed, Gunnison and Blue Mesa aren’t closed. The businesses surrounding the lake and in our community that rely on tourism aren’t closed, and they need everyone’s support during this unprecedented time.”