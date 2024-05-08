Community Calendar Thursday, May 9–Wednesday, May 15

•Natura de Libris exhibition at the Center for the Arts through May 26.

THURSDAY 9

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Crack of Dawn Group topic discussion at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon-1 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Thursday)

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5-6:30 p.m. Financial Literacy with Mamie Rijks at the Gunnison Library.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

FRIDAY 10

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. For more information contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071.

•5-7 p.m. Mountain Words Festival writers in residence welcome reception at the Center for the Arts.

•7-8:15 p.m. Open AA Speaker Meeting in the rectory at Queen of All Saints, 970-349-5711.

SATURDAY 11

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Big Book Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Literature at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

SUNDAY 12

Happy Mother’s Day!

•5 p.m. Quiet service, All Saints in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 403 Maroon Ave. (UCC), Crested Butte.

•6 p.m. Open AA meeting: Topic Discussion at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball in the CBCS high school gym, enter through the doors by Tommy V Field.

MONDAY 13

•1:30-3:30 p.m. Gunnison Valley Hospital hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 513 Main Street. For more information contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 14

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•11:30 a.m. The League of Women Voters meets to discuss the book Democracy Awakening, Notes on the State of America by Heather Cox Richardson.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

WEDNESDAY 15

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

•3:30-4:30 p.m. After School Adventure: coffee filter butterflies at the Crested Butte and Gunnison Libraries. Free and open to the public.

•4 p.m. Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, a support group, meets at the Adaptive Sports Center in the Mt. Crested Butte base area. (every 3rd Wednesday)

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.