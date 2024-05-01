Crested Butte Briefs

Street party in the future?

In her April 15 report to council, town manager Dara MacDonald said High Country Conservation Advocates (HCCA) has initiated discussions about holding a street party when the Mt. Emmons/U.S. Forest Service land exchange is completed. That is expected to happen in late summer or early fall and would be a final step in protecting Mt. Emmons/Red Lady from major industrial mining.

Upping the ante for illegal demolitions in town

Council agreed to let the staff confer with the Board of Zoning and Architectural Review (BOZAR) over appropriate penalties for people who violate the town’s demolition ordinance. Staff was made aware of an offender two months ago and in the process discovered some flaws in the current ordinance. Community Development director Troy Russ said that even with a $2,650 per day penalty, it can be more economical to suffer the fine given the financial return of a real estate investment. Council approved the idea of exploring options for more severe penalties for egregious violations.

From old trees to new art?

While no one likes cutting down trees in town, the council said it was sometimes necessary, as with the elimination of three cottonwoods in Crested Butte in mid-April. Councilmember Anna Fenerty suggested the trunks be used as some sort of potential art project. Councilmember Gabi Prochaska said some trunks from cottonwoods taken down in Denver were turned into benches and seats. Staff will look into possibilities of how to use the remaining tree stumps.

Stuff

—Russ said stakeholders in North Valley parking issues met on April 9. He said there would be regular follow up meetings this summer, starting in May. “We are at a preliminary point where we are gathering a list of resources to address the issue,” he told the council.

—Fenerty is asking the town to investigate expanding its new rebate program for electric outdoor equipment (such as electric lawn and garden equipment) to include not just residents, but also commercial operations.