Senior center supporters reiterate request to town council

Staff to help guide them through the process

By Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte town council appears generally supportive of the idea of a senior center in the North Valley, but they expressed some frustration at how the advocates are choosing to proceed in their efforts to get one. Council asked town staff to coordinate with the leaders of the group pushing for the town to provide them with the old HCCA offices in the Depot for a future senior center and lay out specifics of what is expected. From there, the council will put the issue on an upcoming agenda for more focused discussion.

Local seniors, led by Beth Carter, have twice come to council to express their desire to have the Depot space used as a senior center. They have chosen the name “Healthy Communities Center” as its moniker. During the May 20 council meeting dozens of people again advocated for the idea during the public comment section of the meeting.

“We are on a tipping point of losing our mature population,” said Carter. “Let’s help make it possible for them to stay and provide a place for them to engage.”

“I’ll reiterate the need for a senior center,” said Sue Navy. “I hope we can use the old HCCA office in the Depot.”

“There are so many physical challenges at 9,000 feet to living here. That is what makes a senior center so important,” said Salle McDaniel.

“It is a wonderful idea. The wisdom this crowd engages is profound,” said Kate Seeley. “So many good things could come out of this. The Depot offers good creative space.”

“I love people of all ages and as a fitness trainer would love to volunteer my time here,” said Lafara Locke. “I want to keep them here and keep them healthy.”

“These mature individuals are active but this could offer a more artistic, intellectual aspect to their lives,” said Andrew Arell. “As I heard recently, ‘Ageism is prejudice against your future self.’”

“At 80 years old it’s not easy to go up the three flight of stairs to my apartment,” said Mary Tuck. “It would be wonderful to have a senior place. It would be a place to teach and share. And the Depot space isn’t up three flights of stairs.”

“I would like a place to go and hang out with people,” said Bruce Eckel. “I know people who are isolated and it would be good to give them a place to show up.”

“There is a lot of interest in volunteering. People want to engage with older people,” said Donna Walker.

“Being 80 is tough,” noted Diana Graves. “We need a place to go instead of just being at home and watching TV.”

At the end of the council meeting, longtime local politician (and senior) Jim Starr asked the council for support.

“It is wonderful to have an engaged citizenry. I am supportive of the idea but nervous about how it is playing out,” said mayor Ian Billick. “Have they explored other spaces? Are people really willing to volunteer consistently? What is the impact on other nonprofits (if council strays from its policy of opening up new town spaces to all qualifying nonprofit organizations in a lottery)? Could they try a space like the Parish Hall [at Queen of All Saints Catholic church on Sopris] and see how it goes? Do they have a budget and what are the other real details of a plan?”

Councilmember Gabi Prochaska said a “soft opening” at someplace like the Parish Hall could be beneficial to see how a senior center would be received and used.

“It is being put on the town that we are shutting down a senior center if we don’t rent or give them the Depot space,” said councilmember Beth Goldstone. “That’s not how I feel. I agree more work needs to be done.”

“To me it doesn’t feel very nice for all these people to come and not get anything from us,” said councilmember Mallika Magner.

“They are asking us to jump over a bunch of things,” said Billick. “I like the project, but they need to do the homework. The valley has more than 200 other nonprofits as well.”

“Let’s put them on an agenda to give them that feedback,” said Magner.

“I appreciate the concern being voiced and I think it would help to have the discussion on an agenda a couple of months from now,” said Starr. “I can communicate what I’ve heard and start with a proposal to the staff.”

Town manager Dara MacDonald said the staff would be happy to meet with the leaders of the initiative and define expectations for how the process works with the town.

“I’d like them to feel heard and know we are supportive,” said Prochaska. “I’m not sure they understand the process.”

Billick said the council appeared willing to help facilitate a senior center and “wanted to work with the group to see how that could be done. Let’s make sure they know they are being heard and help them navigate the process.”