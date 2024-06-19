Flooding the zone with planning meetings

Just so you know…there’s a lot of stuff brewing in Crested Butte. I’m not talking about the opening of the trail you are eying or the potential to eat at one of the new restaurants we all expect to open this summer. No, I’m talking about local government planning that will inevitably lead to some big changes to Crested Butte. Under the umbrella of the Community Compass, plans are underway to possibly loosen up some of the historic preservation guidelines in town. Plans are underway to potentially change some of the zoning and building codes in town that could change the look of the place. Plans are underway to potentially mandate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Plans are underway to possibly make it harder to park in town in the winter near bus stops. Just so you know…all these things could result in big changes to Crested Butte over the next several years.

I know that none of you moved here to go to more meetings in your life—especially when the days are as perfect as they are in the summer at 9,000 feet. And I would not say you should change your personal plans that include living the good life in the mountains to go to 23 meetings this summer. But the Crested Butte council and staff are not sleeping. They are busy setting all sorts of directions to address the issues we are facing as the place grows and the world gets weirder, in both a climate and political sense. And to their credit, they are looking for your input. They want you involved.

Now I for one go to a lot of meetings and that is part of my job, but I just can’t get to all the meetings they are having. They are flooding the zone with meetings, and it can create a numbing effect at times. I sometimes advise the local planners to hike more and meeting less. But they are on a mission. They aren’t just holding meetings in some secret room in town hall—they might be doing that too—but generally the plan is to reach out to you. They’ll be holding events tied directly to their planning initiatives. They’ll be putting on block parties to attract you to share thoughts with the lure of free food, lemonade and games (no beer!?). They’ll be setting up tables and chairs at Alpenglows and putting QR codes linked to surveys in restroom stalls. And there is frequent summer opportunity to have coffee with a councilmember. Information about all of the plans, including the survey link, an events calendar, and other ways to engage can be found at www.crestedbutte-co.gov/getinvolved.

They are providing opportunities for current citizens, second homeowners and visitors to participate in the future of CB. And given the scope of the plans, that future will likely look different from today. That’s not to say it will be good or bad. It’ll probably be a bit of both depending on your perspective. The intention is certainly to take action that makes CB more livable for future residents, a place that pumps out less carbon than other resort communities, and an easier place to walk or ride a bike. It might have taller, more dense buildings than today and north-facing windows might have to be super insulated. Single driver vehicles will probably be a no-no while solar panels might be required for every new building and remodel.

So that I can skip a meeting to ride Green Lake next month I’ll provide some “interesting” (to me anyway) planning ideas to those guiding the plans…

—Set aside money to subsidize e-bikes for people living within say, an eight-mile radius of Elk Avenue. Make it a substantial enough subsidy to incentivize people to use it and perhaps give an even bigger subsidy to the future residents of the Whetstone affordable housing project if it comes to fruition. But allow it to be used by anyone who could feasibly ride an e-bike as a commuter tool. Perhaps require the new e-bike owner to somehow check in or prove (set up a scanner at the Four-way?) that they used it as a commuter bike at least 30 times in a year to retain or receive the subsidy. That would address some council climate and congestion concerns. It’s an expensive carrot but could directly address what’s seen as a major problem.

—Dedicate one building in Whetstone or utilize the land once dedicated to the Crested Butte Fire Protection district by Aperture as a place designated for the community’s older citizens. Don’t put income or asset restrictions on the spaces. In theory, you could charge higher rents to help subsidize the units housing young working families or single ski bums. It also provides opportunity for generational diversity in a neighborhood and in town. Include a communal gathering space and as suggested by former mayor Jim Schmidt, call it Fossil Ridge.

—Require an ADU and its long-term rental with every new building permit.

—Establish the relationships that make wealthy business owners want to step in and help contribute money to workforce housing. They need it as business owners but why would a billionaire not let the government pay for his employees to have a place to live?

—The council, led by the mayor, hammers the extreme urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in town. The latest discussion indicated most want cutting carbon as the very top need of any plan addressing climate. I would argue that even if Crested Butte cut carbon emissions to zero tomorrow it would have the global effect of a teardrop falling into the Pacific Ocean. It still matters and it matters more if other mountain towns, followed by other resort communities, followed by other cities, followed by other countries see the benefits and follow suit. If everyone behaved as though its greenhouse gas emissions didn’t matter, no one would take action, and the world’s temperature would continue to soar and CB would see major impacts of climate change as snowfall periods were reduced and wildfire threats ramped up. Add to it the expectation that this valley will become a site for “affluent climate refugees” who flee here on their private jets to escape the heat domes (irony alert!) and climate will always impact CB.

But the more immediate urgency in that discussion feels like it should first, or in tandem, focus on a climate resiliency plan. Given the most likely climate impact Crested Butte would experience in the next decade is probably wildfire, such a plan would prioritize the water collection system which currently includes Wildcat Creek to Coal Creek. A wildfire coming down the Kebler Pass drainage could wreak havoc with the system during a fire and afterward with possible mudslides damaging the town’s water source. The town has conditional water rights to take water from the Slate River drainage and this summer town is beginning investigation of developing that water source. Utilization of water from the Slate River drainage is still several years away but now would be the time to prioritize that plan and allocate the money to make that option real. A resiliency plan would make a finite impact on the community more than cutting GHG emissions 50% or even to zero.

On top of all these Compass direction meetings there are of course all the other meetings. Meetings about the Standard Mine cleanup, meetings on the proposed Whetstone affordable housing project, a Western Slope Climate Forum meeting, design charette meetings (a fun meeting if you have real time available). And don’t forget if you’re getting that meeting itch—go have a cup of coffee with a councilmember. Beth Goldstone will be at Rumors this Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. to talk about any and all of this.

Anyway, the bottom line is that this is another reminder that big changes are afoot, and you have the chance to help guide it. Do not give up a planned bike ride on 401 to go to another meeting about transit…but do carve out some time to click on a survey link or walk up to the table with a Compass logo and share some thoughts. Buttonhole one of the councilmembers or town planners and tell them where you want this place to go.

Don’t stop living this good life but understand that carving out an hour sometime this summer could result in your being able to continue living the good life here 10 years from now…

—Mark Reaman