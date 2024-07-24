Energy: a fundamental entity of nature that is transferred between parts of a system in the production of physical change within the system…

—Merriam-Webster Dictionary

There was plenty of reference this past week to the “energy” in the valley. The energy apparently was over the top in the Gothic corridor as thousands of people made their way to the high valley to experience wildflower displays with thousands of their closest friends. The Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association put out the alert: “The Gothic corridor, amongst others, is wildly busy. Horses, hikers, bikers and cars all sharing the dusty road, parking and access points. (Our) crews are out there helping with parking, info and access. Numbers are off the charts, camping is full. It’s lovely out there, but know it’s very, very busy.”

Numbers have a definite impact on the energy in the valley as it gets more and more crowded. Which part of the “system” sends off the most energy has an impact on the total energy field.

The energy in town was described as frenetic, bad, frenzied, insane. Again, numbers impact the energy and so do choices. We invite more people here, but in some ways make it harder for them. As town officials purposely eliminate parking spaces, it seems to add congestion as people drive in circles searching for safe places to park without getting a ticket. Good luck. They try to do the right thing but it ain’t easy and that leads to frustration and “bad” energy. Are we bringing it on ourselves as town makes it harder for visitors and locals living outside town boundaries to park in town? Cars won’t magically disappear without viable alternatives…

The energy at the Slate River take-out by Brush Creek is a mixture of pleasant and chaotic. Those coming off the river usually have had a relatively solitary time in the “wild.” They are relaxed…until they go to get out with the crowd that was in front of them around the bend but are now blocking the shore. The parking scene 25 yards up the hill from the takeout is, shall we say, messy? Kids, dogs, no sightlines as people pull out onto the road. Messy energy. Thank goodness it lasts only a month or so.

Driving into town the other day I intentionally stayed in the loooong line of cars going through town to feel the vibe instead of taking the secret off-ramp through a quiet neighborhood. I had to take my own advice to breathe deeply because it wasn’t always a pleasant drive as people stopped when they shouldn’t have, sped when they didn’t have to, had trouble figuring out the six-way by the visitor center and dropped passengers off in traffic lanes. But honestly, after that deep breath I realized it was probably like most of us going somewhere new on vacation. Confused energy.

Speaking of confused energy…thanks Joe for seeing the light and taking a step back. That decision sparked some energy as the Dems seem to have gone all in with a Black woman now running for president of the United States. Bold. While never a huge fan of Kamala, I feel the energy of her opportunity. Now it is up to her to send out the right energy to prevent four more years of chaotic, dark, unsettled energy. I will take the time and energy to look at her more closely but hopefully over the next several months she shows the country some good, positive, forward-thinking energy.

The energy on the Lower Loop in the middle of a Saturday was a little disruptive for a spot that can at times offer a wilderness experience. We all know what to expect at that time in that place, so it wasn’t a surprise. People, lots of people, were out to catch a glimpse of what it is that we live here for. And even in the July mayhem, they can touch a bit of it with that view of Paradise Divide, the colorful meadows of flowers, the serenity of the river. But cars lined Peanut Lake Road and a stream of people packed the trail to the Gunsight Bridge where picnics mingled with wedding parties.

Monday evening on the Lower Loop was a different energy story…mellow, flowy, with few people and those that were there were mainly locals who were all friendly, courteous and happy to be in a special spot in the world. The evening was ideal, and the energy was old CB. Same place—different circumstance and different energy.

That’s probably true of all those places. Town can be a dream in late May, especially before the irritating parking regs are out in force. Few places in the world are better than the Gothic corridor in late September. The Slate River in a month? It will be quiet and full of wildlife with the only parked cars at the Skyland entrance belonging to people hopping on the RTA bus.

I am a believer that a certain type of energy is generated by a community. New York feels different than L.A. Paonia has a different vibe than Mt. CB. That is why I find it important for Crested Butte and the North Valley to have people living here (not just working here) that want to work hard and play hard. This community can include people of all political and economic stripes, but it needs an underlying value for appreciation and stewardship of a special place. Its people can then send off the good energy that helps attract similar energy from those visiting. Emitting good energy by including workers in a livable community (hello Whetstone, Homestead, Paradise Park) will enhance the opportunity of “a fundamental entity of nature to transfer between parts of a system…” for good change and vibes within our system.

Our household lost some good energy a few weeks ago as our rescue companion of 14+ years crossed to the other side. It was of course time and for the better, but I miss that energy. I still open the door and turn on the light to see if he needs water.

Next week, our household will be welcoming new energy as our son and his wife will be bringing new life energy to the world with twins. It’s a little unbelievable but incredibly exciting.

Energy. It is everywhere. The goal should be to cultivate the good energy…

—Mark Reaman