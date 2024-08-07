Liberal with ketchup, conservative with mustard

By Than Acuff

levate had a bit of a checkered reputation this season but the ball doesn’t lie and if everything they did was so wrong then Karma would dictate that they would not win the 2024 Tuesday/Thursday league title. Yet they did when they rolled to a 25-10 win over defending champions and perennial powerhouse Pitas on Thursday, August 1 to take the title.

The Elevate franchise was perennial cellar dwellers for much of their first several seasons before rising to the title in 2021. Since then, they’ve continued to be in the mix but came up short in 2022 and 2023 losing in the finals to Pitas, the most dominant softball franchise since the Hills Brothers, both years.

But not this year.

In the spirit of true transparency, I was in Minnesota at a wedding missing the first softball final in my 20-plus year career of covering softball so details may be a little sketchy. Fortunately, in our new modern era I can just let AI write the story.

So, take it away AI…

“The Crested Butte town league softball championship culminated in an electrifying match on Saturday, where Elevate emerged victorious against Pitas in a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

The championship game, held at the town’s iconic Big Mine Park, saw an impressive turnout, with locals and visitors gathering to witness the season’s final showdown. The weather was perfect, with a cool breeze and clear skies providing an ideal backdrop for the evening’s events.”

Yeah, maybe not.

Fortunately, thanks to modern technology, specifically a Veo camera provided by the West Elk Soccer Association, I was able to have the game filmed so I will go with that.

Speaking of modern technology, it sounds like there is a development in the AI world where software is under development to create a reproduction of friends, family members and/or loved ones who have passed so humans can continue to talk with them long after they are gone.

Creepy? Yep. Crazy? Sorta. Effed up? For sure.

Let’s not forget Tupac Shakur’s hologram performance in 2012 at Coachella. So, it’s not like it hasn’t been in the works for a while. But, in this latest rendition they want to make it so you can actually interact with the person.

“Doug? Doug, hey man I can’t believe it. Great to see you. Man, we had some great times and I miss hanging out with you. So, what’s it like? You know, the whole dead thing?”

“Pretty cool really. I mean, I kinda get to do whatever I want and since I’m already dead, there are really no repercussions. As far as dying and all. I mean, people still get pissed at me for being an a-hole but what are they going to do, kill me? Speaking of being an a-hole, I’ve been meaning to tell you, I slept with your wife. Wow, that felt good to get that off my chest, been hanging onto it throughout life and on into the afterlife. Oh, and your son, well, he’s actually my son. So, what’s new with you?”

Yeah, maybe not.

Consistency is key to a title and that’s exactly what paced Elevate to the 2024 town league softball title as they scored runs every inning and made plays defensively when needed starting in the top of the first inning.

Pitas put one run on the board off an RBI single by Roland Mason and were poised for more until Sam Reaman robbed Emily Crooks of a base hit with a shoestring grab at short and then the Elevate defense took a base hit into the outfield and turned a near perfect relay to throw the Pitas runner out at home leaving Pitas with one lone run.

Elevate started their scoring ways from the beginning putting four runs up in the bottom of the first. Reaman led with a triple and scored on a single from Courtney Bock. A Pitas mishap then allowed another Elevate runner to score and Christian Allen flared a two RBI single to right to put Elevate up 4-1 after one.

Being down is nothing new for Pitas as they typically gather momentum throughout a game and looked to do it again in the top of the second inning. Four hits in a row from Thomas McLean, Mallory Zimmerman, Mike Yeager and Jill Cooper scored two runs, a sac fly RBI from Scott Sanders tied the game and a deep shot from Mason scored a go ahead run with more in store until Elevate pulled off another great relay to throw out a runner at third base ending the inning.

To review the commandments, Thou shalt always hit the cutoff man. And that’s what they did.

One key ingredient to Elevate’s success at the plate came from the bottom of the order, specifically Jared Martin. He proved that early and often starting with a leadoff double to keep Elevate’s offense rolling. A grounder by Reaman squirted through the typically tight Pitas infield for an RBI single. Bock and CJ Hoover scored two more runs with base hits and Liz Wigginton cracked a two RBI single for an 8-5 Elevate lead.

Elevate’s defense, with Allen’s high pitch technique assisting, then held Pitas scoreless in the top of the third inning opening the door for Elevate to pour some more salt in the wound.

Which they did, scoring five more runs to go up 13-5 after three innings as the bottom of their batting order came through again opening the door for the top of the order to keep hitting and scoring.

The fourth inning is when Pitas typically starts to turn the screws on opponents, and they started doing it again beginning with a two-run home run from Sanders. Heather Duryea and Crooks each singled and Rhett Yarbrough pushed them home with a triple. Jill Cooper then scored Yarbrough with a single and they had now pulled within three.

Their defense also came through in the bottom of the fourth inning except for one snafu. Paige Rummery led off with a single and then Allen stroked a two-run inside the park home run to give Elevate a little breathing room, but not enough when facing Pitas.

Strangely, it was enough as Pitas was held to just two hits and no runs in the fifth and sixth innings while Elevate kept on scoring. Wigginton and Rob Holleran knocked two in with base hits in the bottom of the fifth inning and then Elevate poured it on in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-out, eight-run rally. Everyone got in on it as the entire order got up to hit to put Elevate up and out of reach for the 25-10 title win.

Let’s check back in with AI for their coverage…

“As the final out was called, Elevate’s players and fans erupted in jubilation. The team’s hard work, dedication and strategic play throughout the season had paid off in the most thrilling fashion.

Team captain Mark Dawson praised his team’s effort and resilience, saying, ‘This victory is a testament to our teamwork and perseverance. Pitas played an incredible game, and we have immense respect for them. Tonight, we’re celebrating our victory, but we’re also celebrating the spirit of community and sportsmanship that makes this league special.’

The championship game between Elevate and Pitas will be remembered as one of the most exciting and well-fought matches in the league’s history, setting the stage for future rivalries and unforgettable moments. For now, Elevate celebrates their hard-earned victory, while Pitas and the rest of the league gear up for another thrilling season of softball in the picturesque town of Crested Butte.”

Yeah, maybe not.

But can I contact my dog Scud? He’s first on my list of AI generated post mortem reunions.

Need more softball? The Wednesday league final is slated for Wednesday, August 14 at Gothic Field at 5 p.m. with the Lords of Dirt waiting to find out if they will face the ZUNI West Renegades, KBUT or the Inglorious Batters.

See you there.