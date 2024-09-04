Boys soccer rolls past Caprock Academy

Host Delta Saturday at 11 a.m.

By Than Acuff

Friday, August 31 was the grand re-opening of the Crested Butte Community School field and the Crested Butte Titans made the most of the occasion handing the Caprock Academy Eagles a 10-0 loss.

The last time the Titans played a home game in front of the school was for Homecoming three years ago. Before that, it had been 10, maybe more years. But thanks to the diligent work of the school district grounds crew and a couple of volunteers, the field is in near tip-top shape and will now be the home for the Titans all season long.

“Having the field fenced off in the summer has given us a level surface to train and play on,” says captain Marin Gardner. “It also makes it easier for students and teachers to attend the games given the field is literally right outside their door.”

When Caprock Academy joined the high school soccer fray six years ago, they suffered numerous lopsided losses as they were just getting their new program going. Last year the program made massive strides winning several games and holding the Titans closer than ever before falling just 4-1 to Crested Butte so the expectation was for a tougher game from the Eagles.

“The team knew its history against Caprock leading up to the game, however we remained disciplined and confident in our ability to play as if it were the league clenching game,” says Gardner.

Then again, the Titans’ program has made significant strides as well and they were in top form for the home opener. After a tepid start, the Titans opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game when Sawyer Barney collected a loose ball and slotted it into the low corner.

Another 15 minutes went by before the Titans started opening the game up as Archer Bernholtz headed in a ball played into the box by Will Harpel on a set piece play. Six minutes later a series of combination passes between Harpel and Gardner set up Kyle Moran for a goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Titans then rattled off five goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half as Kyle scored two more for a hat trick, Gardner and Shawn Moran each scored as well, and Raim Truscott capped it off with a penalty kick for an 8-0 Titans’ lead at halftime.

“Out of the gate we started with no lack of intensity, leading to a few missed opportunities over and wide of the net,” says Gardner. “Despite a slow start points wise, the boys were able to penetrate through the midfield leading to the house of cards affect, giving us the ability to hammer home numerous goals in the concluding minutes of the first half.”

With a plan in place to play more possession in the second half, the Titans’ passing schemes opened up additional chances and Luke Jennings smashed a goal in from distance nine minutes into the second half. Two minutes later Jennings set up Tor Jennison outside the 18-yard box and Jennison buried his shot for a 10-0 lead forcing the refs to call the Mercy Rule and end the game.

“The game was productive because we were able to move efficiently through the midfield allowing for us to try new and creative offensive sequences resulting in some impressive attacking plays,” says Gardner.

The Titans play their next game at home as well when they host the Delta Panthers on Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. at the CBCS field. It’s been a while since the two teams met but the Titans expect a tough challenge from the Panthers.

“We haven’t seen Delta play throughout all of high school, but the team and I have high expectations for this game,” says Gardner. “I anticipate a strong performance from both sides and I’m excited to take them on at our home turf.”