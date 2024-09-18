Titans soccer edges out win, battles to tie

The hits keep on coming

By Than Acuff

The Crested Butte Titans soccer team faced different but equally challenging tests last week and came away with a 4-3 win over the Gunnison Cowboys and tied the Fountain Valley Danes 3-3.

The Cowboys are now playing in the 2A class and are in the same league as the Titans. They opened their season with numerous non-league matches against larger programs as well as a league win over the Ridgway Demons coming into the game against the Titans on Friday, September 13 with a record of 3-2.

Given the two teams met once last year and finished in a 0-0 tie, the stage was set for another tightly contested match and did not disappoint.

Crested Butte took a 2-0 lead 15 minutes into the first half as Marin Gardner assisted Sawyer Barney for two breakaway goals, but Gunnison remained composed and pulled back within one just before halftime on a strike by Colten Huisman.

“We really didn’t need to change a lot,” says coach Matt Wilson. “Gunnison was finding some success attacking with their outside midfielders, so we thought tightening up the area around our flanks would pay dividends for us in the second half.”

Crested Butte rebuilt their two-goal lead six minutes into the second half when Barney finished off a penalty kick for the hat trick, but the Cowboys refused to fold and capitalized on a corner kick eight minutes later.

Three minutes later another foul in the 18-yard box gave the Titans another penalty kick and this time Gardner did the honors for a 4-2 lead midway through the second half. Gunnison kept pushing and their efforts resulted in a foul by Crested Butte for the games’ third penalty kick and Cesar Marmolejo tucked it away to stay in the hunt for a comeback, but the Titans buckled down defensively to hold onto their one-goal lead for the 4-3 win.

“Both sides were trading punches in the second half, and although Gunnison showed some grit out there, our boys were determined to get the win at home,” says Wilson. “When the dust settles, a win is a win no matter how it comes to fruition. The boys are well aware of the massive target on their backs, so we’ll pocket this win and keep looking ahead for the next puzzle to solve.”

Crested Butte then headed to Colorado Springs to take on the Fountain Valley Danes on Saturday, September 14 to for another non-league challenge. Fountain Valley has a long history of success in both 3A and 2A soccer and the Titans were looking forward to the challenge.

The Danes took an early 2-0 lead on set piece direct kicks and while Crested Butte adjusted accordingly to swing the game in their favor, the Danes held their two-goal advantage into halftime.

“Following a few first half mistakes, the team was able to tighten up defensively resulting in fewer fouls near our goal and were given the ability to use the time and space available in the midfield,” says senior captain Gardner. “The first half was sloppy. No excuses are necessary for the level of play we displayed leading to the end of the first half. I believe that is partially on me as a captain and my failure to keep my team composed and united when calls didn’t go our way. Game plans were discussed, strategies were developed, but when it all boils down, it was up to the players on the field to decide if they were going to remain calm and confident, or if they were going to let this game slip away.”

Crested Butte turned the tide in their favor seven minutes into the second half when Gardner drove the ball on frame on a set piece from distance. The Dane keeper made the initial save, but Kyle Moran was there for the rebound and he pushed it across to brother Shawn Moran for the finishing touch.

Titan goalie Jakob Klemme continued to come up with key saves and sixteen minutes later the Titans scored again when Gardner looped a pass over the top to Shawn and Shawn punched it past the Dane keeper to tie it up 2-2.

Crested Butte then took the lead with four minutes left as Eli Hulm crossed the ball to Wyatt Cook on the weakside and Cook buried it into the low corner. Fountain Valley did not give up though and scored a game-tying goal in the final minute for the 3-3 tie.

“As the second half progressed, the defense was able to find pockets between Fountain Valley players up to our midfield three,” says Gardner. “The boys were fired up and anxious to get back at what we thought was an unsatisfactory first half, and that we did. Regardless of the final score I’m pleased with the boy’s ability to respond to a troubling performance in the first half and make it a winnable, competitive, and composed match.”

Crested Butte hits the road on Saturday, September 21 to take on Vail Mountain.