Briefs: Mt. Crested Butte

By Kendra Walker

Chamber letter of support

The Mt. Crested Butte town council agreed to a letter of support for the Crested Butte/Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce’s request for additional Local Marketing District (LMD) funds from the Gunnison County Commissioners.

The Chamber is requesting an annual increase in funding from $25,000 to $50,000 to address wage and staffing shortages and a two-year grant to support infrastructure that will allow them to improve the visitor experience and generate revenue streams to offset visitor center expenses in the future.

“The CB/Mt. CB Chamber currently receives $25,000 to operate two visitor centers that are open twice as many days and hours as the Gunnison Visitors Center, which is also funded by a $25,000 annual LMD grant,” states the letter. “Given the fact that CB and Mt. CB see the majority of visitors to the Gunnison Valley and generate 80% of LMD revenue, this request for equitable funding is not unreasonable.”

The town of Crested Butte has also sent a letter of support.

Law Enforcement Personnel Week

The town council recognized the state’s proclamation of November 4-8 as Law Enforcement Personnel Week, and publicly acknowledged Mt. Crested Butte Police Department administrative assistant, Maddie Thomas, for her service in fulfilling this role on behalf of the town.

“Our police department is one of the great things about living in Mt. Crested Butte,” said mayor Nicholas Kempin. “I am super proud of them and the service they provide, especially Maddie.”

Waiving Homestead fees

The town council agreed to enter into an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Crested Butte Fire Protection District (CBFPD) to waive review fees in the Homestead development. Under the agreement, CBFPD agrees to waive its review, impact and inspection fees up to a maximum of $23,933.16 for the town’s Homestead project.

In return, the town agrees to waive up to the same amount for design, plan review and permit fees for the CBFPD’s property at 121 Deer Creek Circle within the Homestead Subdivision, which CBFPD may submit for development review for housing units in the future. That lot is currently allocated for a substation and up to four community housing units, explained town manager Carlos Velado. “That’s just what the entitlements are for that lot,” he said, noting that from what he has heard the CBFPD would most likely not pursue a substation at that location, and would only do housing.