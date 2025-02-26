Community Calendar Thursday, February 27–Wednesday, March 5

•Melanin Mountain Project Film Festival plays at the Majestic from Feb 23-28th. Free screenings celebrating Black stories

• A Sense of Being Exhibition shows at the Center for the Arts until March 7.

THURSDAY 27

•2:30 p.m. Live music by Sam Moore / Bassiahat José Patio.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• 9 p.m. Live music by Strand Hill at the billy barr.

• 9 p.m. Live music by Spafford at the Public House.

FRIDAY 28

•9 a.m. Pink in the Rink Women’s Hockey Tournament to raise money for Friends of Tough Program atJorgensen Ice Rink.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at [email protected] or 970-648-7071 for info.

•5 p.m. Live music by Tres Con Barney at Kochevar’s.

•5 p.m. Live music by Chris Coady at the billy barr.

•6 p.m. West African Music Experience at the Gunnison Library. free event

•6:30 p.m. Judas and the Black Messiah, sponsored by the Eldo plays at the Majestic Theatre.

• 7 p.m. Live music by Pokey La Farge at the Almont Resort.

• 7 p.m. The Vagina Monologues plays at the Center for the Arts.

•7 p.m. Exhibiting Forgiveness, sponsored by Crusty Butt Mutts plays at the Majestic Theater.

•7-8:15 p.m. Open AA Speaker Meeting in the Parish Hall at Queen of All Saints, 970-349-5711.

•7:30 p.m. Live music by Easy Jim, Two Nights at Almont Resort.

•9 p.m. Live music by Chris Coady at the billy barr.

•9 p.m. Live music by Spafford at the Public House.

SATURDAY 1

•7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•9 p.m. Live music by Spafford at the Public House.

SUNDAY 2

•11 a.m. Partnership Eucharist at Good Samaritan, Gunnison.

•6 p.m. Open AA Discussion Meeting UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711

• 9 p.m. Live music by Spafford at the Public House.

MONDAY 3

•10 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays at the Museum, a gathering for caregivers, babies and kids five and under. Join us at the Crested Butte Mountain Heritage Museum to play and enjoy the train before regular business hours. (every Monday through March)

•noon Scrabble Club at the Crested Butte Library. (every month on the first and third Monday)

•1:30-3:30 p.m. Gunnison Valley Hospital hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 513 Main Street. For more information contact Kelsey Weaver at [email protected] or 970-648-7071.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 4

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•9:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at the Lower Level of Town Hall.

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•4:20 p.m. KBUT Mardi Gras Parade starts on Elk Avenue and Mallardi Theatre.

•6:30 p.m. Women’s AA Open Meeting QAS Parish Hall DOWNSTAIRS 401 Sopris Ave 970.349.5711

WEDNESDAY 5

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•10 a.m.-noon Gray Hares (Nordic skiers over 50) Contact Jane (802) 899-5415 for meeting location (every Wednesday through mid-March)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

•7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at CBCS High School gym.