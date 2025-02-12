My 97-year-old father-in-law crossed to the other side Tuesday morning. A good man who lived a complete life, it was time. 97 is a good run and Herman did some great things during his run. So while there is some sorrow, there is also a nod to his impact and the acknowledgment that we all will be there someday…the question at that point is how much of a difference did you make in your time here. He made a difference in both his personal and professional world. Make a difference while you can. And Lord knows now is a time where making a difference counts, both nationally and locally.

As some bemoan the changes that have come to our valley, I want to point out one big local change that helped us in this circumstance. Diane and her sisters got word Monday that her father had taken a turn. She and her sisters immediately sprang into action to be with him. Her sisters live in cities with plenty of travel options. That’s not always the case here. Not so long ago, she probably would have had to hop in a car and head to Denver to catch a plane. I’m not sure she would have made it in time to say goodbye. This week she was able to book a flight out of Gunnison and got one of the last seats on a Monday afternoon flight that helped get her to Minneapolis in time to see her dad. Good change that helped make a hard transition easier. The expanded air service to GUC with help through the RTA is a good change that we’ve seen recently.

Other changes …

The proposed Starview development by CB South is interesting. It’s my understanding the developers originally came in with 76 single family homes. The county suggested they increase the density to add some affordable housing and commercial opportunities. They did. The blowback from the North Valley was strong as a possible gas station at Cement Creek Road and a potential blot on the “Oh My God” view of Paradise Divide as you round the corner into the North Valley caused a storm.

The county and developer now seem in a bit of finger pointing spat about who started what and what’s the right way to proceed. The bottom line is that no one appears to love the proposal pushed by the county that the developer came back with. So, dump it (especially the gas station). I’ve walked that land and it is a big piece of property with potential to hide homes given the topography. Use that advantage with the understanding that not all property is equal, and this particular piece embodies an iconic view and history for the North Valley. Protection of that should be a top priority. Maybe propose 50-60 reasonably sized free market single family homes along with 20-30 of those smaller, lightly deed restricted, affordable patio units for the “missing middle?”

Not every development should try to fix every problem, but this one can help address some of them and the developers I think came up with some interesting housing ideas for locals. BTW, reading some county comments, it would be silly to eliminate garages to get another couple affordable housing units squeezed in there. Quality of life for workers living there in the future should be a priority. The goal should not just be to pack in the worker rats wherever you can.

There is no reason to overdo Starview. But there is every reason to again celebrate that public input is having real influence in our small-town politics and future. Your comments are making a difference.

There is an opening on the local school board as its most conservative member, Mandy Roberts, resigned Monday. That board is divided so that basically four of the five members are elected or appointed from the Gunnison area while one seat is dedicated to a North Valley representative. It might be time to consider a reallocation of seats. While the North Valley and its real estate valuations is the primary funder of the school district, the school population has shifted and while the Gunnison area is still where most of the students live, there are plenty of students living north of Round Mountain. Maybe two of the seats are from the south, two from the north and one not dedicated to either location but used as an at-large seat? That could make a difference.

Nationally… rise above the chaos that Donald thrives in. He is comfortable there. Most people prefer some order and logic even as drastic change is enacted. We got what we got and while we must all remember to not lose our joy in what many see as dark times, we must also pay attention and let our elected representatives – in our case Congressman Jeff Hurd – know what we expect. And I would think we expect Congress to do its job and not let the master of chaos neuter our congressional officials. Tell Jeff to make a difference by contacting him at hurd.house.gov/contact/email-me or (970) 208-0455).

Donald and his minions can’t seem to grasp that protecting public land and wildlife has benefit, including economic benefits. They seem to believe the only value of public land is extractive which leaves behind damage to the natural environment. Drilling, mining, logging, extracting are all things we utilize, but it is not the only thing that public lands are good for. Disparate local groups came to that conclusion with the Thompson Divide protection plan and mineral withdrawal. A collaborative plan was enacted. Again, not every piece of property is equal. Some land is better used with a light touch that enhances the spirit. Remind Congressman Hurd of that as well.

Anyway, I am off to help celebrate a life well lived for a man who made a difference. That is a good mantra to hold while dealing with all the changes, both local and national. Stay focused, enjoy life, get involved and don’t stop trying to make a difference. There is only so much time.

—Mark Reaman