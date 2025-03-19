Lacy’s Construction plows way to town league title

That’s a wrap, see you in 2026

By Than Acuff

The frantic pace of the first two periods eventually wore Kochevar’s out and Lacy’s Construction plowed through the third period to score five goals enroute a 5-2 win to take the 2025 A/B town league hockey title.

The fact that there was even a final is a minor miracle with officials over the backtalk, and warm temperatures putting the hurt on the ice sheet throughout the past couple of weeks. Quick plug here. Like town league hockey? Get certified to ref because chances are there won’t be refs next year and no refs means no town league.

Fortunately, the final did happen as Ashton Mabry, Luke Savini and Marty McGrane remained diligent in their job tending to the ice and Colin Miller and Michael Blunck were on hand as officials to bring the 2025 town league hockey season to a close. And what a close it was with fans lining the glass complete with homemade Fatheads and the sound of beers cracking open, I assume they were beers, and dogs barking resonating throughout the rink.

The story of the first period was pace and goaltending. Both teams were on their horses up and down the ice with neither finding a whole lot of room to goal as the defenses of both teams were rarely caught out of position. The lone chances that did emerge, be it an attack by Carter Brock from the wing for a backhand, a shot by Cosmo Langsfeld from just above the faceoff circle or slight-of-hand moves by both Sam Kay and Joe Coburn to get looks on net were all turned away by Lacy’s goalie Nicholas Mikeska and Kochevar’s netminder Al Sedaghat, the second best name in local hockey to Andreas Kavountzis.

While scoreless, the first period was nonetheless still exciting and everything everyone was hoping for as more and more fans rolled up to the rink.

Lacy’s Construction stepped on the gas a bit more at the start of the second period but the relentless effort of Kochevar’s players Isaac Evans, Jake Sunter, Slater Weil and Jack Seiver in their defensive zone continued to stymie Lacy’s early onslaught.

The tables then turned in favor of Kochevar’s with Sam Evans go-for-broke style getting in behind the Lacy’s defense to fire shots. Again, Mikeska was on point to make the needed saves for Lacy’s but when Kochevar’s switched from going North/South to playing more East/West, the effort paid off. Nine minutes into the second period a pass from Isaac cross ice to Sam Reaman at the point set him up for an open look on net. Reaman fired and Mikeska made the save, but Jeff Snyder was on the doorstep to shove in the rebound for a 1-0 Kochevar’s lead.

Twenty seconds later Sam Kay came close to equalizing as he broke free and across the face of the goal to try and beat Sedaghat, but Sedaghat stuck his leg out for the save. A fracas ensued, some shoving started and Miller and Blunck stepped in and sent two to the penalty box to bring some calm to the ice.

While Isaac continued his boundless effort ways to block shots and battle for pucks in the corner helped preserve the one-goal lead heading into the third period, Lacy’s diligence started to wear on Kochevar’s. They tied the game 45 seconds into the third period when Henry Hodde fed Coburn in the slot and Coburn lifted the puck over a sprawling Sedaghat.

Two minutes later Lacy’s took the lead when Austin Noelle pushed the puck to Kay for Kay to score with nearly no perceptible angle available. A Lacy’s penalty 15 seconds later though had Kochevar’s on the powerplay and while that is not often an advantage in town league hockey, it was this time as Reaman dropped the puck to Sam at the point and Sam blasted a slapshot to pick the low corner tying the game 2-2.

A minute later Lacy’s was on the powerplay and they too converted as Hodde set up Kay with a pass for Kay to score putting Lacy’s back on top 3-2. A minute later Lacy’s struck again when Nathan Lacy found Coburn sneaking into neutral ice behind Kochevar’s defenseman with a pass and Coburn skated straight to net to score for a 4-2 lead.

Kochevar’s then decided it was time to go all in and pulled their goalie with over two minutes left in the game. The extra skater did provide a slight advantage but soon backfired as Lacy’s got the puck up ice and Hodde scored an empty net goal to seal the 5-2 win and the 2025 A/B town league title for Lacy’s Construction.

