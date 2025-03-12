Small things matter: trivia boards, easy parking and an aspen grove…

The big things get all the attention, but the small things matter as well. Sometimes the small things are indicative of big things: Last weekend’s chart full of green on the “Extreme Limits Status Board” at the top of the Queen is a welcome sign that the CBMR ski patrol got the mountain open wall-to-wall. Impressive in a weird ski season. Monday’s chart full of red on the stock market tracker indicates your 401K is taking a beating. Impressive after less than two weird months in office. Green? Red? Small things — but indicative of bigger things.

A friend who is a long-time avid CBMR skier (and après skier) has mentioned for years that the old Avalanche Bar and Restaurant under Pete-and-Maggie and Todd-and-Amy was always super comfortable. He couldn’t put his finger on exactly why but mentioned it was perhaps the small things —the photos on the wall, the less than shiny floor, the old fireplace, the consistency of the employees, the warmth of the vibe. Small things adding up to make a big difference.

The trivia questions that for years were on the whiteboards at the bottom of every CBMR ski lift have disappeared. Seems like a small thing but I have had a surprising number of people (including crusty locals) ask me where they went. So I asked…

Despite the social media rumor that a single complaint by a sensitive tourist led to their removal, CBMR explained to me that “Originally, these boards were used to communicate important info like the weather forecast, snowfall totals, and temperature—and, most importantly, post messages to communicate with lost family, friends, and children. Over time, though, they’ve become less necessary. With the rise of tech like weather apps, cell phones, and walkie-talkies, most of these boards have disappeared, as we now have other ways to stay connected.”

Fair. But customers are missing them and the opportunity the questions provided to interact with the lifties was unique. CBMR management might consider dusting off the whiteboards and giving the lift ops some trivia freedom to provide another touchstone for the people who choose to come to this small ski hill instead of going somewhere else. It might not make sense from a total business perspective but if numbers were all that drove the ski business, there would be no Telly at the NFL, no stickers on the High Lift towers, no “back of the line” rule at the T-bars (oops – never mind). Local ski culture matters.

Small, unique things matter. Make them better instead of losing them. Do things that separate us from the normal gentrification of most places.

My wife and I went to the Avs game last Saturday and stayed in Denver’s super sustainable hotel, Populus. The unique building design is big and the goals for sustainability are big, but it was the little things like the “sensory artistry” of conservationist Jacob Job who condensed 1,500 hours of audio from an aspen grove that played in the elevators that stuck in my mind. That little touch telegraphed the stated goals of the hotel but was a nice added breath in the city. Another little thing that set it apart from the norm but stuck with me.

During a Crested Butte town council discussion last week, a conversation was held on, (surprise!), parking. Basically, what is in place now will be in place this summer and next ski season. The free and easy winter ski permit for county residents that allow them to park on the side streets along Sixth Street was a nice touch this winter and will continue. The topic of “free and easy” was touched upon and it was basically understood that Crested Butte’s parking situation is better than most other ski resorts. That is a good thing. Offering something small, like more convenient and less confusing parking than Breckenridge or Aspen but that still manages vehicle issues in CB, is an amenity and a positive for locals living in the valley, second homeowners, and visitors.

Convenience is not a drawback. Look for and retain similar small things that set us apart.

Oh, and for those watching the administration play chainsaw with federal government departments, AOC advises that “Tyranny is eroded by a sea of small acts. Everything matters.” A sea of small acts…Yup

There are of course no shortage of big things happening around here — new major developments in the North Valley that could actually saturate the housing market, the CB Community Plan that could change how places like Belleview and Sixth Street develop in the future, the start of Whetstone’s workforce housing project that might end up as big as the new fire station by the cemetery, the increasing lack of workers to maintain the public lands in our backyard, the ongoing mystery of Mark Walter’s plans for his myriad properties in the highest profile areas of the community…

Everything does indeed matter and the small things are no exception.

—Mark Reaman