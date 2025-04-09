CB council still in the dark about postal services after lease expires

USPS stays mum on what comes after lease expires in less than a year

By Mark Reaman

Crested Butte’s post office uncertainty is not getting any more certain. The lease for the current facility located on Elk Avenue is set to expire in February 2026. Despite rejecting the offer of crafting an agreement using a town-owned vacant lot on Sixth Street across from Gothic Field, the United States Postal Service (USPS) still has not announced plans for what happens after the lease expires.

Crested Butte town manager Dara MacDonald received word from USPS transaction manager Dalton Riesig out of Denver on April 4 stating his team has “not found anything to fit the size requirements for USPS. Are there any other parcels that the city owns or is aware of for lease or purchase. Same with buildings. Looking for about 1.5 acres.”

One site the USPS considered was a lot for sale in the Saddle Ridge subdivision between Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte. MacDonald informed them that was a subdivision of luxury homes, and the HOA would not likely “appreciate” a post office in the neighborhood. MacDonald also reminded the USPS officials that holding a new facility to “typical suburban parking standards” is probably not necessary in the town of CB due to the proximity to free transit and high walking/biking rates in the community.

The town’s Sixth Street lot is about 24,000 square feet and staff analysis indicated it could accommodate an 8,000-square-foot facility. “USPS initially told us they needed an 11,000-square-foot facility,” said MacDonald. “Their current location is a 3,373 square foot building. We have repeatedly suggested they find annex space in Mt. CB and expand the facility in CB South.” She also said that the town was willing to adjust parking requirements to make the Sixth Street space work.

“Three years ago, the USPS announced their lease was expiring in February 2026. During that time, they have made no progress in finding a replacement,” explained Crested Butte mayor Ian Billick. “The Town offered land for a replacement facility, putting no requirements on the use of the property and indicating we would be flexible on zoning, including parking. We understand that the property may not meet their needs, but it is their responsibility to maintain services. Given their continued attempts to find an affordable 1.5 acres in the Town or examining unrealistic locations such as Saddle Ridge, I worry about a general loss of services in the upper end of the valley. Minimally, the USPS could communicate how they intend to maintain services when the lease expires.”

Emails from the CB News to several USPS officials including Riesig, asking specifically how postal service in the North Valley will be maintained after the lease expires, were not answered.

USPS strategic communications specialist James Boxrud out of Denver did say the USPS has been working diligently to evaluate every option for establishing an alternate post office in Crested Butte, ensuring that the community continues to receive reliable postal services. He said a range of alternatives has been explored from existing commercial properties to undeveloped land parcels. “The town offered a land site that initially appeared promising; however, detailed evaluations quickly revealed that the parcel was too small to support a structure capable of handling both current postal demands and future growth,” he wrote in an email. “This setback underscored the complexity of finding a location that not only meets immediate needs but is also adaptable to future service requirements. USPS representatives continue to navigate issues such as zoning restrictions, infrastructure limitations, land availability and long-term sustainability.”

US Senators from Colorado Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper along with Congressman Jeff Hurd sent the USPS and (now former) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a formal letter citing frustration in the valley and asking for answers. The USPS responded on April 3 and again there was no definitive plan.

“The current facility has been experiencing space constraints that affect postal operations, so a new facility is needed that will be large enough for all our operational needs. All alternatives are being considered, but a timeline for the process is not yet available,” the response explained. “…as a participant in the commercial real estate market, the Postal Service only considers potential real estate transactions if terms are commercially viable and reasonable and, importantly, if total project costs align with our service and business objectives in any given community. With those facts in mind, we are currently evaluating the most efficient means to continue providing effective and reliable service to the Crested Butte community. So far, however, no viable options have been identified in the area that meet our operational needs…. the town of Crested Butte previously offered a potential site for a new facility, but the site proved too small to build a suitable structure….

“Postal Service Facilities officials, along with Colorado-Wyoming District officials, are continuing to perform due diligence on viable alternatives as they search for a site that meets our operational needs and allows us to serve the community for years to come,” the response letter continued. “This process may include revising our search requirements to allow us to continue to serve the community out of multiple locations…. Lastly, please be assured that Postal Service has well-established standard operating procedures to facilitate the seamless continuation of mail delivery and other services in the event that operations at a given facility must be suspended. Whenever such suspensions occur, such as when a lease terminates before a new facility is established, alternate service is provided as quickly as possible and a plan of action for a permanent solution is developed. These “continuity of operations” procedures entail extensive preparation and coordination to ensure customers experience as little disruption as possible in their services.”

At the April 7 council meeting, MacDonald asked the council what the next steps should be in the situation for the town.

“It feels like they are trying to pretend they’re dealing, but they have had three years,” said Billick. “We have tried to help with the land. I don’t think the town could or would interfere with zoning issues. Minimally, they should try and articulate what the plan is for continued service after the lease expires now that it is too late for a new building.”

“That’s the most concerning thing,” agreed councilmember Gabi Prochaska. “The fact they aren’t answering.”

“They don’t know what they are doing right now on a myriad of levels,” said town attorney Karl Hanlon.

“In terms of follow-up we can keep asking for their plan to continue service,” reiterated Billick. “We can wring our hands some more but that won’t change the facts on the ground. We can keep communicating that we are there to assist them if they want our help.”

Tick, tick, tick…