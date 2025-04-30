CB improving the affordable housing rental process in town

Gesture considered to right a wrong with impacted family

By Mark Reaman

After dealing with some glitches associated with town affordable housing lotteries, the town of Crested Butte is working on a new workforce rental tenant selection plan (TSP) for the Paradise Park rental units.

Qualifications and the lottery of the first nine units in the Paradise Park Workforce rental project were administered under the town’s affordable housing guidelines. Those guidelines however pertain mainly to ownership units and according to a memo to the council from CB housing director Erin Ganser, that was not an effective method for the allocation of rental housing. The proposed TSP encompasses improvements gleaned from the first qualification and lottery and will include more detailed policies and procedures that are specific to the Paradise Park project.

Some changes in the TSP include things like not allowing those who own improved residential property in Gunnison County from qualifying for these rental units; adding more details to the lottery and objection process; and providing policies for managing the waitlist.

Council discussed the major mistake that occurred at the January 22 lottery and discussed whether the family most impacted by the town error should be given some sort of compensation in a future lottery. Basically, a local family had a ticket pulled in the lottery and were informed they had been chosen to obtain one of the Paradise Park rentals. But a review audit of the lottery found that one ticket was not included in the original drawing so a redraw was held and the family was informed an hour later by phone they had not in fact been awarded a unit. This of course caused major stress for the family, the town and everyone involved in the lottery process.

Mayor Ian Billick suggested that given the situation perhaps the family could be given five additional lottery tickets in a future housing lottery.

“I agree, I feel they deserve at least a little something,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska who attended that January lottery drawing.

“It was an unfortunate situation, but I lean toward not doing that,” said councilmember Beth Goldstone.

Councilmember Mallika Magner asked if they could honor the fact they had a ticket that had been pulled and won a unit at the last lottery. She indicated the council might consider awarding the family a unit in the next lottery.

“That seems like overcompensating for the mistake,” said councilmember Kent Cowherd.

“While we hope such a mistake won’t happen again in the future, that would be a rough precedent going forward,” said Prochaska.

“No matter what we do, people will argue against it,” said Billick. “Awarding extra tickets will enhance their chances but lower the chances for others.”

While Goldstone and councilmember John O’Neal said they were against awarding additional tickets, the rest of the council expressed a desire think about it more and to consider perhaps awarding two additional tickets that would move them up a lottery category that is based on longevity in the community. No final decision was made but council will return to the idea before the next lottery.

The TSP will be on the May 5 agenda for council to consider. The next rental lottery is slated for June.