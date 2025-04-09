Community Calendar Thursday, April 10–Wednesday, April 16

•Western Colorado University Art Exhibition at the Center for the Arts through April 30th.

THURSDAY 10

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5-8 p.m. The Crested Butte Avalanche Center hosts its annual Party for the People at the Talk of the Town, with live music by Hangfire.

•5:30-6:30 pm. Sound Bath with T. Helen Sage at Sage Transformations. 311 5th St, CB. Donation based. Kids welcomed!

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

FRIDAY 11

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at [email protected] or 970-648-7071 for info.

•7 p.m. One Act Festival from students of the Edwards’ play writing workshop, at the Gunnison Arts Center.

•7 p.m. Joy Harjo Headlines Story Catcher Festival at Western Colorado Univeristy.

SATURDAY 12

•7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•11 a.m. Join High Country Conservation Advocates at the Snodgrass Trailhead in Mt. Crested Butte for Public Lands Awareness.

•6 p.m. Community Passover Seder at Church of the Good Samaritan, 307 W Virginia Ave, Gunnison, CO 81230. RSVP and Sign up for the potluck here: https://www.perfectpotluck.com/QVCE5621

•8 p.m. Feminine Rager Benefit at the Gunnison Arts Center with live music by DJ Woody and Partyof1

SUNDAY 13

•11 a.m. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Gunnison. No service in Crested Butte.

•11 a.m.-1 p.m. Special Event: “History of Greek Jews from Antiquity until the Present”, presented by Elliot Colchamiro – hosted by Roger and Amy Rolfe Gunnison Library, 1 Quartz St, Gunnison, FREE. Light snacks will be provided.

•6 p.m. Open AA Discussion Meeting UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711

MONDAY 14

•10 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays at the Museum, a gathering for caregivers, babies and kids five and under. Join us at the Crested Butte Mountain Heritage Museum to play and enjoy the train before regular business hours. (every Monday through March)

•noon Scrabble Club at the Crested Butte Library. (every month on the first and third Monday)•

1:30-3:30 p.m. Gunnison Valley Hospital hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 513 Main Street. For more information contact Kelsey Weaver at [email protected] or 970-648-7071.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 15

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6 p.m. Free yoga at the Crested Butte Library.

•6:30 p.m. Women’s AA Open Meeting QAS Parish Hall DOWNSTAIRS 401 Sopris Ave 970.349.5711

WEDNESDAY 16

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

•7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at CBCS High School gym.