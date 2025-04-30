Crested Butte approves revamped Climate Action Plan

Shorter, clearer and more focused

By Mark Reaman

After several revisions the Crested Butte council approved the Climate Action Plan (CAP) at the April 21 meeting. Following council feedback at the March 17 meeting, a subcommittee of councilmembers, staff and task force members met to trim down the document and refocus the goals. The approved CAP reframes the plan and its potential actions by focusing on decarbonization, electrification and improving energy efficiencies in Crested Butte.

Crested Butte sustainability coordinator Dannah Leeman Gore informed the council that the “plan body” had been reduced from 56 pages to 28. An as of yet composed “letter from the council” will be included in the final plan. Total potential costs of implementing all actions in the plan over the next five years are estimated to be between $397,700 and $522,000.

“I like what we got,” said councilmember and task force member Beth Goldstone. “The meat and potatoes didn’t change. The shorter version emphasizes decarbonizing, electrifying and being efficient. I am happy with this draft. Everything that needs to be in it, is here.”

“It was a lot of work but this feels much clearer,” said mayor Ian Billick. “I hope that in the letter we emphasize the importance of addressing existing buildings as a top strategy. I felt that could have been stronger in the plan. For future council I think it is important to convey that at this moment in time, reducing energy consumption in existing buildings is a priority.”

Councilmembers Kent Cowherd and John O’Neal said they appreciated the plan being more concise and clearer. “It is a lot easier to take in,” said O’Neal.

Councilmember Mallika Magner said she liked the latest draft better but still expressed reservations about some things included in the plan. “One aspect of the plan I am not in favor of is requiring energy assessments for even low-level building permits,” she said. “I prefer requiring those for higher level building permits.”

Billick said passage of the CAP didn’t approve action items and those would be discussed individually when brought up for approval. That particular issue could be flagged for further discussion at that time. Billick also made clear that no funding is set within the town budget. “The intention of spending money is part of the plan but there is no commitment,” he said.

The council approved the Climate Action Plan unanimously.