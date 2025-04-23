Girls’ soccer returns to action with 7-0 win

Host the number one team in 2A this Saturday at 11 a.m.

by Than Acuff

April Break can disrupt the rhythm of a program especially one like the Crested Butte Titans girls’ soccer team as they appeared to be hitting a groove prior to the break winning four of their last five games. On Tuesday, April 22 that rhythm remained in place though as the Titans cruised to a 7-0 win over the Ridgway Demons.

With the team coming off a week-long break, when they got back together coach Tom Lewis made a point to provide the overarching goal for the week and moving forward to the end of the year.

“We emphasized focus this week and for the rest of the season,” says Lewis.

The Titans continued their efforts working on their new formation to open the game against Ridgway and exploited the Demons high defensive line four minutes into the game when Nora Thomes played a ball through to Molly Miller and Miller blasted it top shelf. Eight minutes later Miller broke free again to score and then Calla Fenlon joined in on the scoring as she stripped a Ridgway player of the ball and drove to net to score 20 minutes into the game. Miller finished off her hat trick in the final minutes of the first half to put the Titans out front 4-0 at halftime.

The new formation and deep bench allowed the Titans to set the pace high throughout the second half as well. Their efforts provided several goal-scoring chances in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, but the Titans were a bit snakebit and couldn’t find the back of the net.

“The girls were getting a little frustrated that they just kept smashing it at the keeper,” says Lewis. “I subbed a couple off so they could settle down and we have such a deep bench that it allows us to keep the intensity high.”

Ridgway got a chance 15 minutes into the second half to capitalize on a Titans’ miscue, but Bryce Haskell was already high off her line and was able to deflect the shot to deny the Demons.

“She’s getting comfortable playing like a sweeper/keeper which is part of the new formation,” says Lewis. “And I was happy with the way she was playing the ball out of the back.”

Tegan Turner continued her efforts in the midfield with a physical presence as well as an attacking mind from her defensive position dribbling into the open space in front of her forcing the Demons to react and lose their shape.

“She was on a mission today,” says Lewis. “We like to give free reign to the midfield three. It can be risky, but it also brings a lot of different looks for the opponent to deal with.”

Crested Butte finally found the scoring touch again 30 minutes into the second half when Madelyn Fitzgerald carried the ball up the flank and crossed it into Hadley Brewer for her to punch it in. One minute later Fenlon scored again and then she finished off her hat trick in the final minutes of the game to seal the 7-0 win.

“We were very direct, playing what felt like 1,000 miles per hour,” says Lewis. “A little more possession would have been nice to see.”

The Titans hit the road on Thursday, April 24 to face the Telluride Miners and then return home to host the number one 2A team in the state, Colorado Springs Christian, on Saturday, April 26. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

“I think it’ll be a good game,” says Lewis.