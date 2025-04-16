Titans lacrosse notches win following training block

Next home game Tuesday, April 22

By Than Acuff

It’s been a hectic season for the Crested Butte Titans lacrosse team with games stacked up against strong league opponents and several top-level non-league opponents, but they finally got a break with a week of training and put their work into action against Montrose on Thursday, April 10.

The Titans fell to Montrose 7-6 earlier in the season but thanks to the work they put in during the block of training, they ran past Montrose for the 6-3 win.

“It was nice to have seven practices before the game,” says head coach Carter Brock. “We were able to put in some new things with some of the starters who were at practice and we expected to play hard and win the rematch.”

Fraser Birnie was perfect on faceoffs to help provide numerous opportunities for the Titans on offense with Luke Walton recording five goals, Birnie one and Rowan Dishmon getting an assist on one of Walton’s goals.

“Mason is starting to look comfortable and play really well between the pipes and Luke Walton took control of the game on offense and defense,” says Brock.

Unfortunately, the Titans could not carry the momentum of the Montrose win into their game the following day against Grand Junction. With players missing and the ones that were there fatigued from their effort against Montrose, Crested Butte fell 16-5. Dishmon scored three with one assist coming from Charlie Reamer while Ryder Church and Walton scored one each.

“The game could have been closer, but we had tons of players missing and starters were exhausted from the game the day before and we played the majority of the game man down,” says Brock.

While several of the Crested Butte kids are on April Break, workouts with the players from the Gunnison High School will continue and the team looks to finish the season on a high note starting with a home game against Fruita Monument on Tuesday, April 22 at 4 p.m.

“Gunnison kids will get better while most of the CB kids are on vacation and we will pick back up after break and work on possessing the ball so we can put ourselves in a better position to win games,” says Brock.